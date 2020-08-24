Pitkin County ‘Coronameter’: Area under ‘cautious’ level for Aug. 24
After 10 days of no cases, we have seen an uptick in new cases and remain in the “Cautious” stage for the county’s Coronameter. As schools begin over the next two weeks, each of our individual actions impacts the success of the school year and winter. Remain diligent in the five commitments and continue to avoid closed spaces, crowded places and close conversations.
As of Aug. 24, there have been five new cases over the past 14 days. In order to move between the different levels on the meter, several key indicators are evaluated related to disease spread, health care system capacity and disease control. Combined, the key indicators help determine the current status of the Coronameter and which measures may be necessary to control the spread of COVID-19.
Editor’s note: The Aspen Times is publishing Pitkin County’s new “Coronameter” every Tuesday and Friday. The county’s information is updated Monday and Thursday afternoons. For more information on COVID-19, go to covid19.pitkincounty.com and aspentimes.com/coronavirus.
