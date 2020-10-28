Pitkin County Clerk: Too late to mail back ballots, used drop boxes or in-person voting until Nov. 3

voting options

Registration

If you miss online or mail registration deadlines, which were Oct. 26, you will not receive a ballot by mail, but you can still vote in person at a voter service and polling center. You can also register and vote on Election Day, Nov. 3.

Drop-off locations

Ballot drop boxes, which feature video surveillance, are located in front of the Pitkin County Administration Building (530 E. Main St.), as well as at Snowmass Village Town Hall (130 Kearns Road) and Basalt Town Hall (101 Midland Ave.). Even though Basalt Town Hall is technically located just over the county line in Eagle County, Pitkin County officials have cleared the drop box location with the Colorado Secretary of State’s Office.

Early voting

In-person voting is underway at the Aspen Jewish Community Center (435 W. Main St.), and will be available Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. until Nov. 2. Early voting also will occur Saturday, Oct. 31, at the same location from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Election Day voting

— Those who want to vote in person on Nov. 3 have three options: the Aspen Jewish Community Center, Snowmass Village Town Hall and the Basalt Library (14 Midland Ave.) All will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Voters must have a facemask, identification and practice 6-foot social distancing to be able to vote.

— Voters can drop off ballots until 7 p.m. on Election Day at those locations. Pitkin County residents in the Crystal Valley and other areas downvalley will have two drop-off ballot locations to utilize on Election Day. Election judges will supervise ballot drop-off from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. at the Redstone Church (0213 Redstone Blvd.) and at the Aspen Village Fire Station. The Fire Station (31350 Highway 82). also will accept ballots Nov. 2 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

— In addition, any county ballot drop-off box can accept ballots from another county, according to Pitkin County Clerk and Record Janice Vos Caudill. Those will be forward to her office.

Resources

• Pitkin County information and sample ballot are available at pitkinvotes.com.

• Eagle County information for Basalt and El Jebel voters can be found at eaglecounty.us.

• To check your voter registration information, go to govotecolorado.com

• The state of Colorado Blue Book, which breaks down each issue, is mailed to voters but also can be found at leg.colorado.gov. It is available in Spanish and as an audio book.