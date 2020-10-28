Pitkin County Clerk: Too late to mail back ballots, used drop boxes or in-person voting until Nov. 3
voting options
Registration
If you miss online or mail registration deadlines, which were Oct. 26, you will not receive a ballot by mail, but you can still vote in person at a voter service and polling center. You can also register and vote on Election Day, Nov. 3.
Drop-off locations
Ballot drop boxes, which feature video surveillance, are located in front of the Pitkin County Administration Building (530 E. Main St.), as well as at Snowmass Village Town Hall (130 Kearns Road) and Basalt Town Hall (101 Midland Ave.). Even though Basalt Town Hall is technically located just over the county line in Eagle County, Pitkin County officials have cleared the drop box location with the Colorado Secretary of State’s Office.
Early voting
In-person voting is underway at the Aspen Jewish Community Center (435 W. Main St.), and will be available Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. until Nov. 2. Early voting also will occur Saturday, Oct. 31, at the same location from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Election Day voting
— Those who want to vote in person on Nov. 3 have three options: the Aspen Jewish Community Center, Snowmass Village Town Hall and the Basalt Library (14 Midland Ave.) All will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Voters must have a facemask, identification and practice 6-foot social distancing to be able to vote.
— Voters can drop off ballots until 7 p.m. on Election Day at those locations. Pitkin County residents in the Crystal Valley and other areas downvalley will have two drop-off ballot locations to utilize on Election Day. Election judges will supervise ballot drop-off from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. at the Redstone Church (0213 Redstone Blvd.) and at the Aspen Village Fire Station. The Fire Station (31350 Highway 82). also will accept ballots Nov. 2 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
— In addition, any county ballot drop-off box can accept ballots from another county, according to Pitkin County Clerk and Record Janice Vos Caudill. Those will be forward to her office.
Resources
• Pitkin County information and sample ballot are available at pitkinvotes.com.
• Eagle County information for Basalt and El Jebel voters can be found at eaglecounty.us.
• To check your voter registration information, go to govotecolorado.com
• The state of Colorado Blue Book, which breaks down each issue, is mailed to voters but also can be found at leg.colorado.gov. It is available in Spanish and as an audio book.
With less than a week to go before the election, Pitkin County’s clerk said Wednesday it’s too late to mail in a ballot and that they should instead be dropped off at a number of locations county-wide.
Monday was the last day for voters to request a ballot by mail, so Janice Vos Caudill reverse-engineered the process and determined the opposite also was true.
“What I’m telling people is if we can’t mail (a ballot) to you, then in turn, it would make sense that you would probably not have time to send one back,” she said. “At this point in time, don’t mail your ballots back to us.”
Turnout, meanwhile, has topped more than 7,600 voters already in Pitkin County when both mail-in and early voting are included, Vos Caudill said. That’s the highest in county history for early voting, and more than 70% of the record turnout in 2016 of about 10,720 votes.
“I think (2020) will be a higher turnout than 2016,” Vos Caudill said. “I’m prepared for 12,000 (votes to be cast).”
Pitkin County currently has 13,844 active registered voters, meaning the Clerk’s Office has verified they still live at on-file addresses. The office sent out more than 13,400 ballots in early October, though voter rolls have increased since then, she said.
Ballots can be returned at drop boxes in Aspen, Snowmass Village and Basalt up until 7 p.m. on Tuesday. Those boxes are monitored with video surveillance, while elections workers collect deposited ballots as many as three times a day, Vos Caudill said.
“It’s safe, it’s secure, it’s convenient,” she said of the drop boxes.
Ballots also can be dropped off at the Aspen Jewish Community Center (435 W. Main St.) between 8:30 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. where early voting is taking place during the same hours until Monday. In addition, the center will be open for early voting Saturday between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m.
Ballots can be dropped off in person at the Pitkin County Clerk’s Office at the county Administration Building on Main Street in Aspen.
Residents of Redstone or Aspen Village can drop off ballots in their neighborhoods on election day. Election judges from both parties will monitor the drop-off at the Redstone Church from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Tuesday, while the Aspen Village Fire Station will function in the same manner Tuesday. The fire station also will serve as a ballot drop-off spot from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Monday.
