Pitkin County celebrates inauguration day as five are sworn into office

Pitkin County Court Judge Ashley Andrews swears in Deb Bamesberger to her second term as county assessor on the front steps of the Pitkin County Courthouse on Tuesday, as Michael Buglione, moments after taking his oath as sheriff, soaks in the scene.

Rick Carroll/The Aspen Times

The winning candidates in the November elections for five seats in Pitkin County took their oaths of office on Tuesday outside on the courthouse steps, including newly-elected Sheriff Michael Buglione.

The others were returning for another four-year term in office — County Commissioners Kelly McNicholas Kury and Patti Clapper, Clerk and Recorder Ingrid Grueter, and Assessor Deb Bamesberger.

Pitkin County Court Judge Ashley Andrews administered the ceremonies, which attracted dozens of onlookers, supporters, and Pitkin County employees. Current and former sheriff’s deputies and administrators also attended, giving Buglione and the other elected officials warm and hearty rounds of applause after they took their oaths.

Each official was sworn in separately, vowing to uphold U.S. and Colorado constitutions as well as the Pitkin County Home Rule Charter.

Buglione, Grueter, and Bamesberger are not bound by term limits. Buglione defeated 12-year incumbent Sheriff Joe DiSalvo in the November elections, and Grueter and Bamesberger both ran unopposed.





It was the first election for Grueter, who was appointed clerk and recorder earlier this year by county commissioners. She replaced Pitkin County Clerk and Recorder Janice Vos Caudill, whose retirement took effect April 1.

Bamesberger is returning for a second term; she won her first term in November 2018.

Clapper is coming back for a second four-year term and fifth overall term. She was elected in 2014 after bowing out in 2010 due to the county’s three-term limit for commissioners. She ran in November unopposed.

Kury won her first term running unopposed in November 2018, and won re-election in November over challenger Erin Smiddy.

Buglione, Clapper, Grueter, and Kury all ran as Democrats. Bamesberger ran as an unaffiliated candidate.