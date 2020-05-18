Pitkin County Assessor’s Office launches new website

The Pitkin County Assessor’s Office recently launched a new property information website, according to a county news release.

The office has been working with the county’s business information and technology services department to create this more user-friendly and interactive public access website, which allows the public to search for property, find comparable sales and map it all in the same place.

The new website also offers easier access to land details, deeds and tax information, and allows users to run multiple types of property reports for free.

“It has been my goal since being elected last year to provide a property search website that will be a one-stop shop for our taxpayers, and I am excited that our new website does just that.” said Deb Bamesberger, Pitkin County Assessor.

Support Local Journalism Donate



For information on the new website, go to http://www.pitkincounty.com/Assessor, or call the assessor’s office at 970-920-5160.