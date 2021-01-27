Pitkin County approves liquor fee waivers for restaurants, bars

Most state liquor license fees for restaurants, bars and hotels in Pitkin County will be waived this year because of economic hardship caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Pitkin County commissioners on Wednesday unanimously approved the waiver, which was passed by the Colorado Legislature and signed by Gov. Jared Polis in December. The waiver does not include local licensing fees and does not apply to stores that sell package liquor, wine and beer.

The waivers will cost Pitkin County about $6,000 in revenue this year, said Jeanette Jones, clerk to the board of commissioners.

The waivers include applications fees, late application reissue fees and most state liquor license fees for businesses that sell liquor, wine and beer, with the exception of retail liquor stores and drug stores, according to information provided to commissioners.