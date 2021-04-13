Pitkin County admin building in Aspen placed on lockdown after email threats

The Pitkin County Administration building on Aspen’s Main Street.

Anna Stonehouse/The Aspen Times file photo

Sheriff’s deputies locked down the county administration building Tuesday after receiving unspecified email threats from a former Pitkin County Jail inmate, according to a news release.

Pitkin County Sheriff Joe DiSalvo declined to release any further information about the nature of the threat during a media briefing Tuesday afternoon, saying only that the threat was made “toward county facilities.”

The Pitkin County Administration and Sheriff’s Office on Main Street was targeted, though he declined to say whether a person or persons were threatened. Employees working at the building were evacuated early Tuesday afternoon and a board of county commissioners work session scheduled to begin at 1 p.m. was canceled. No members of the public were in the building Tuesday afternoon, said county Manager Jon Peacock.

DiSalvo declined to name the former inmate who made the threat and refused to say whether it was a man or woman, though a quote in the news release indicates it was a man.

“Our team is aware of the individual leveling the threats and are taking the necessary steps to locate his whereabouts,” DiSalvo said in the release.

The person is known to the sheriff’s office, he said.

The email threats were first received Monday evening and DiSalvo said he was made aware of them Tuesday morning. The sheriff’s office received more information Tuesday that “compounded the threat” and made the evacuation and lockdown necessary, he said.

“Out of an abundance of caution, and until our sheriff’s office can validate the nature of the threat, the decision was made to cancel our BOCC meeting and secure the county building this afternoon in order to take the necessary precautions to keep our team safe,” Peacock said in the news release.

Members of the public with appointments at the Clerk and Recorders Office or the Treasurer’s Office can call the building Wednesday to see if it has reopened, Peacock said.