PitCo says no fireworks or open fires for the Fourth as wildfire season reaches the Roaring Fork Valley

A snowy winter and a wet spring bring flowers — and fuel for wildfires. And with Independence Day just around the corner, Pitkin County officials want to prevent any home bonfires or fireworks shows from turning disastrous.

“The wet spring and the great snowpack we had simply did nothing but delay wildfire season,” said Pitkin County emergency manager Valerie MacDonald. “This is a special year. We’re having high water days and fire season.”

For unincorporated Pitkin County, the board of commissioners granted an emergency ordinance to the Sheriff’s Office to prohibit the sale, use, and possession of fireworks and to ban open fires through July 5.

“The recent rain and green up of our area has painted an inaccurate picture. We are still at great risk,” said Pitkin County Undersheriff Alex Burchetta. “Actually, during conversation this morning with our public safety council, (they) indicated that the grass is what they call fine fuel and is rapidly drying out in the midvalley and working its way upvalley.”

The official ban period runs from May 31 to July 5. He noted that not bringing the ban to the commissioners sooner was an oversight. The backdate on the resolution is a reflection of that mistake.





Emergency ordinances go into effect immediately as opposed to the normal 30-day delay after passage by the commissioners.

Commissioner Steve Child noted that a constituent emailed him asking why the county would institute a fireworks and fire ban after such a wet winter and spring. And he said he has seen firsthand how quickly the damp soil changed under hot, dry, windy weather.

“As an irrigator, I will vouch for the fact that the ground has dried out incredibly fast and in places that we have not come to irrigate on yet. It’s hard to push water across the field already,” Child said. “In spite of all the rain we had this spring, which was wonderful, it has just dried out incredibly quickly.”

Still, MacDonald said the county is not yet seeing conditions and metrics strong enough to constitute a longer fire ban, though they are keeping watch as the weather gets hotter and drier.

And the rapidly-changing weather has threatened river recreators, as well. High levels from the snowpack have created fun, yet potentially dangerous conditions for kayakers or anyone else who ventures into the valley’s rivers.

She and the commissioners urged tourists and locals to be realistic about their skill level and not take unnecessary risks.

Region-wide

The Spring Creek Fire is burning just southwest of Parachute in Garfield County. As of Thursday morning, the fire is 20% contained and burned 2,925 acres.

Garfield County Emergency Manager Chris Bornholdt said that his county has not yet instituted a fire ban, and they based that decision at least partially on the Energy Release Component, a metric for measuring fire risk. Pitkin County also uses the ERC in its determination of whether or not to institute a fire ban, and then that authority is passed to the Sheriff’s Office.

The U.S. Forest Service defines it as “an output of the National Fire Danger Rating System (NFDRS). The ERC is a number related to the available energy (BTU) per unit area (square foot) within the flaming front at the head of a fire.”

Bornholdt directed questions to Garfield County Sheriff’s Office Public Information Officer Walt Stowe for further questions. He could not be reached by press time.

But not all counties and sheriffs’ offices go by the Energy Release Component. Eagle County passed an ordinance in 2019 that states Red Flag Fire Warnings automatically trigger Stage 1 Fire Restrictions.

Right now, there is no such restriction in Eagle County. But that does not mean Fourth of July celebrators can light fireworks in their backyard, due to state law.

“Unless we have some extreme circumstances, like an active fire requiring the attention of our fire departments, we will have professional fireworks shows in Eagle County this year,” said Eagle County Sheriff’s Office Public Information Officer Ashley LaFleur. “Please leave the fireworks to the professionals. Colorado law prohibits personal fireworks that explode or leave the ground. If you’re caught using these, you could get a ticket.”