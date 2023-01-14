Photos: Winterskol dazzles Aspen with fireworks, return of Soupskol

Fireworks highlight the Winterskol festivities on Saturday, Jan. 14, 2023, in downtown Aspen.

Aspen’s annual Winterskol celebration hit its crescendo on Saturday with the return of Soupskol and that night’s torchlight descent and fireworks show on Aspen Mountain.

Organized by the Aspen Chamber Resort Association, Winterskol dates to 1951 and is called Aspen’s “toast to winter” in celebration of the city’s unique alpine lifestyle. Winterskol wraps up Sunday, highlighted by the popular and sold out Drag Queen Bingo Brunch, a crossover event with Gay Ski Week.

Skiers make their way down Aspen Mountain for Winterskol’s torchlight descent on Saturday in Aspen.

The Air Force Academy’s Drum & Bugle Corps performs as part of Winterskol on Saturday in Aspen.

Soup from Pepperjack’s Cafe, which is located in the Gant, is poured during Soupskol on Saturday in Aspen.

Soup from Aurum Snowmass waits to be tasted during Soupskol on Saturday in downtown Aspen.

A child’s picture is taken on one of the Winterskol ice sculptures on Friday, Jan. 13, 2023, in downtown Aspen.

Xander Souki hits a rail during the Aspen Valley Ski & Snowboard Club’s rail jam on Friday, Jan. 13, 2023, as part of Winterskol at Wagner Park in Aspen.

Dax Hilleke hits a rail during the Aspen Valley Ski & Snowboard Club’s rail jam on Friday, Jan. 13, 2023, as part of Wintersköl at Wagner Park in Aspen. The event did not award a winner and was just part of this weekend’s Wintersköl festivities.

People enjoy the Winterskol bonfire on Saturday, Jan. 14, 2023, at Wagner Park in downtown Aspen.

