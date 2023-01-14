Photos: Winterskol dazzles Aspen with fireworks, return of Soupskol
Aspen’s annual Winterskol celebration hit its crescendo on Saturday with the return of Soupskol and that night’s torchlight descent and fireworks show on Aspen Mountain.
Organized by the Aspen Chamber Resort Association, Winterskol dates to 1951 and is called Aspen’s “toast to winter” in celebration of the city’s unique alpine lifestyle. Winterskol wraps up Sunday, highlighted by the popular and sold out Drag Queen Bingo Brunch, a crossover event with Gay Ski Week.
Mariam T handles crossover of Winterskol to Aspen Gay Ski Week with Drag Queen Bingo Brunch
Aspen Gay Ski Week kicked off with a bang in the Grand Ballroom at The Little Nell with Drag Queen Bingo Brunch, hosted by San Diego’s Queen Mariam, aka she/her/Ms. Mariam T.