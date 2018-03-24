 Photos: Summit County Ski Museum offers glimpse into the evolution of a winter sport | AspenTimes.com

Photos by Hugh Carey
hcarey@summitdaily.com

Nestled between the shops on 308 South Main Street in Breckenridge, the Summit County Ski Museum has vintage equipment and clothing used by skiers since the 1800s. Inside the museum, the visual timeline will guide you through the innovations and changes in the sport over the years in Summit County. Open Tuesday through Sunday 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.