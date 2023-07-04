Photos: Slaughterfest kayak and raft race returns to Roaring Fork River

Rafters make their way down the Roaring Fork River on Sunday, July 2, 2023, during the annual Slaughterfest race that ends near Woody Creek.

Austin Colbert/The Aspen Times

Slaughterfest made its return on Sunday, July 2, to the upper reaches of the Roaring Fork River in Aspen. The annual kayak and raft race begins at Henry Stein Park and finishes downriver at Wilton Jaffee Sr. Park near Woody Creek.

The race is usually held during peak runoff, which has lasted well into the summer this year due to the strong winter.

Below are pictures from Sunday’s race, shot by Austin Colbert for The Aspen Times.

A kayaker makes their way down the Roaring Fork River on Sunday, July 2, 2023, during the annual Slaughterfest race that ends near Woody Creek. Austin Colbert/The Aspen Times

Rafters make their way down the Roaring Fork River on Sunday, July 2, 2023, during the annual Slaughterfest race that ends near Woody Creek. Austin Colbert/The Aspen Times

A kayaker makes their way down the Roaring Fork River on Sunday, July 2, 2023, during the annual Slaughterfest race that ends near Woody Creek. Austin Colbert/The Aspen Times

Rafters and fishermen make their way down the Roaring Fork River on Sunday, July 2, 2023, during the annual Slaughterfest race that ends near Woody Creek. Austin Colbert/The Aspen Times

Kayakers make their way down the Roaring Fork River on Sunday, July 2, 2023, during the annual Slaughterfest race that ends near Woody Creek. Austin Colbert/The Aspen Times

Rafts wait to be put away after the annual SlaughterFest race on the Roaring Fork River on Sunday, July 2, 2023, with a finish near Woody Creek. Austin Colbert/The Aspen Times

