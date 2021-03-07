PHOTOS: Skiers compete in annual Owl Creek Chase
Nearly five dozen racers competed in the Owl Creek Chase on March 7, continuing a longtime tradition for the local cross-country ski community.
This year’s racers never actually set foot on the Owl Creek Trail that connects Snowmass to Aspen, however.
A modified course started at the Aspen Nordic Center and finished at the Aspen Valley Ski and Snowboard Club.
The point-to-point route of years past was not suited to accomodate COVID-19 protocols because it reqired transportation between the start in Snowmass and the finish in Aspen and involved several volunteer-monitored street crossings that would create pinch points, according to race organizers.
