Photos: Signs of the times from Aspen protest Sunday

Hundreds of people rallied again Sunday in Aspen to march and protest the death of George Floyd and support the Black Lives Matter movement.

Sunday’s crowd was larger than those who protested in the rain Saturday morning. With better weather Sunday, there were more signs out as protesters started in Wagner Park, marched through downtown to Main Street, over to Paepcke Park and then back to Wagner Park.

Aspen Police estimated Sunday’s crowd at about 400 to 450 people, about 100 or so more than Saturday.

Janelle Figgins, a local dancer who has organized the Aspen protests the past two weekends, said Sunday afternoon she plans to hold more rallies this coming weekend, and more information will be sent out later this week.

To watch the full video of the protest from Saturday and Sunday, go to the Aspen Times’ Facebook page.