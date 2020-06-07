 Photos: Signs of the times from Aspen protest Sunday | AspenTimes.com
YOUR AD HERE »

Photos: Signs of the times from Aspen protest Sunday

News News |

Staff reports

Show CaptionsHide Captions

Hundreds of people rallied again Sunday in Aspen to march and protest the death of George Floyd and support the Black Lives Matter movement.

Sunday’s crowd was larger than those who protested in the rain Saturday morning. With better weather Sunday, there were more signs out as protesters started in Wagner Park, marched through downtown to Main Street, over to Paepcke Park and then back to Wagner Park.

Aspen Police estimated Sunday’s crowd at about 400 to 450 people, about 100 or so more than Saturday.

Janelle Figgins, a local dancer who has organized the Aspen protests the past two weekends, said Sunday afternoon she plans to hold more rallies this coming weekend, and more information will be sent out later this week.

Support Local Journalism


To watch the full video of the protest from Saturday and Sunday, go to the Aspen Times’ Facebook page.

Support Local Journalism

Readers around Aspen and Snowmass Village make the Aspen Times’ work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.

Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.

Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.

For tax deductible donations, click here.
 

Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.

User Legend: iconModerator iconTrusted User

Local
See more