Photos: Signs of the times from Aspen protest Sunday

Protesters gather at Paepcke Park during a Black Lives Matter protest on Sunday, June 7, 2020, in Aspen. (Photo by Austin Colbert/The Aspen Times) Austin Colbert/The Aspen Times
A "Black Lives Matter" banner hangs Sunday on the rugby posts at Aspen's Wagner Park. David Krause / The Aspen Times
Protesters hold up their signs from Sunday's march in Aspen. David Krause / The Aspen Times
A protester holds his sign from Sunday's march in Aspen. David Krause / The Aspen Times
Protest signs were in the flower pots along Aspen's pedestrian mall. David Krause / The Aspen Times
A young protester holds his sign from Sunday's march in Aspen. David Krause / The Aspen Times
Signs were available for those who didn't bring them Sunday to the march in Aspen. David Krause / The Aspen Times
A protest sign was placed in a flower pot on the Aspen pedestrian mall. David Krause / The Aspen Times
A protester shows her two-sided sign from Sunday's march in Aspen. David Krause / The Aspen Times
A protester shows her two-sided sign from Sunday's march in Aspen. David Krause / The Aspen Times
A protester holds his sign from Sunday's march in Aspen. David Krause / The Aspen Times
A couple of protesters hold their signs from Sunday's march in Aspen. David Krause / The Aspen Times
A marcher used balloons to deliver a few messages, including "I can't breathe," at Paepcke Park during a Black Lives Matter protest on Sunday, June 7, 2020, in Aspen. (Photo by Austin Colbert/The Aspen Times) Austin Colbert/The Aspen Times
Hundreds of people rallied again Sunday in Aspen to march and protest the death of George Floyd and support the Black Lives Matter movement.
Sunday’s crowd was larger than those who protested in the rain Saturday morning. With better weather Sunday, there were more signs out as protesters started in Wagner Park, marched through downtown to Main Street, over to Paepcke Park and then back to Wagner Park.
Aspen Police estimated Sunday’s crowd at about 400 to 450 people, about 100 or so more than Saturday.
Janelle Figgins, a local dancer who has organized the Aspen protests the past two weekends, said Sunday afternoon she plans to hold more rallies this coming weekend, and more information will be sent out later this week.
