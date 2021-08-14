 Photos: Rotary Club of Aspen’s annual Ducky Derby, this time at Highlands | AspenTimes.com
Photos: Rotary Club of Aspen’s annual Ducky Derby, this time at Highlands

Austin Colbert
  

The Rotary Club of Aspen’s annual Ducky Derby returned on Saturday, Aug. 14, 2021, at Aspen Highlands. After the 2020 event was canceled because of the pandemic, this year’s derby was moved to Highlands and the ducks were replaced with yellow playground balls, which were released down Thunderbowl. Spectators were allowed to take the balls home afterward. Photos by Austin Colbert/The Aspen Times.

Kids walk down the hill with their yellow souvenir's from Aspen Rotary's annual Ducky Derby on Saturday, Aug. 14, 2021, at Aspen Highlands. After the 2020 event was canceled because of the pandemic, this year’s derby was moved to Highlands and the ducks were replaced with yellow playground balls, which were released down Thunderbowl. Spectators were allowed to take the balls home afterward. Photo by Austin Colbert/The Aspen Times.
Aspen Rotary's Jon Kelly, center, logs numbers of balls during the annual Ducky Derby on Saturday, Aug. 14, 2021, at Aspen Highlands. Photo by Austin Colbert/The Aspen Times.
acolbert@aspentimes.com

