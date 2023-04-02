Photos: Rail jam entertains, helps bid adieu to Buttermilk’s 2022-23 skiing season
The ski and snowboard season came to its official end at Buttermilk Ski Area on Sunday. On top of the annual “Bacon Day” festivities, athletes took part in a fun rail jam competition at the base of the halfpipe as the final passengers loaded the chairlift for a final few runs.
Both Aspen Highlands and Snowmass are scheduled to close for the season on Sunday, April 16, while Aspen Mountain was granted an extra week and will now close on Sunday, April 23.
Photos by Austin Colbert/The Aspen Times.
