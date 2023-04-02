Photos: Rail jam entertains, helps bid adieu to Buttermilk’s 2022-23 skiing season

A snowboarder takes part in a rail jam as part of the closing day festivities — which included Bacon Day — on Sunday, April 2, 2023, at Buttermilk Ski Area. Buttermilk is the first of the four Aspen Skiing Co. mountains to close for the 2022-23 season.

Austin Colbert/The Aspen Times

The ski and snowboard season came to its official end at Buttermilk Ski Area on Sunday. On top of the annual “Bacon Day” festivities, athletes took part in a fun rail jam competition at the base of the halfpipe as the final passengers loaded the chairlift for a final few runs.

Both Aspen Highlands and Snowmass are scheduled to close for the season on Sunday, April 16, while Aspen Mountain was granted an extra week and will now close on Sunday, April 23.

Photos by Austin Colbert/The Aspen Times.

A skier takes part in a rail jam as part of the closing day festivities on Sunday, April 2, 2023, at Buttermilk Ski Area. Buttermilk is the first of the four Aspen Skiing Co. mountains to close for the 2022-23 season.

Austin Colbert/The Aspen Times

A skier takes part in a rail jam as part of the closing day festivities on Sunday, April 2, 2023, at Buttermilk Ski Area. Buttermilk is the first of the four Aspen Skiing Co. mountains to close for the 2022-23 season.

Austin Colbert/The Aspen Times

A skier takes part in a rail jam as part of the closing day festivities on Sunday, April 2, 2023, at Buttermilk Ski Area. Buttermilk is the first of the four Aspen Skiing Co. mountains to close for the 2022-23 season.

Austin Colbert/The Aspen Times

A skier takes part in a rail jam as part of the closing day festivities on Sunday, April 2, 2023, at Buttermilk Ski Area. Buttermilk is the first of the four Aspen Skiing Co. mountains to close for the 2022-23 season.

Austin Colbert/The Aspen Times

A skier takes part in a rail jam as part of the closing day festivities on Sunday, April 2, 2023, at Buttermilk Ski Area. Buttermilk is the first of the four Aspen Skiing Co. mountains to close for the 2022-23 season.

Austin Colbert/The Aspen Times

A skier takes part in a rail jam as part of the closing day festivities on Sunday, April 2, 2023, at Buttermilk Ski Area. Buttermilk is the first of the four Aspen Skiing Co. mountains to close for the 2022-23 season.

Austin Colbert/The Aspen Times

A skier takes part in a rail jam as part of the closing day festivities on Sunday, April 2, 2023, at Buttermilk Ski Area. Buttermilk is the first of the four Aspen Skiing Co. mountains to close for the 2022-23 season.

Austin Colbert/The Aspen Times

A snowboarder takes part in a rail jam as part of the closing day festivities on Sunday, April 2, 2023, at Buttermilk Ski Area. Buttermilk is the first of the four Aspen Skiing Co. mountains to close for the 2022-23 season.

Austin Colbert/The Aspen Times

A skier takes part in a rail jam as part of the closing day festivities on Sunday, April 2, 2023, at Buttermilk Ski Area. Buttermilk is the first of the four Aspen Skiing Co. mountains to close for the 2022-23 season.

Austin Colbert/The Aspen Times

A skier takes part in a rail jam as part of the closing day festivities on Sunday, April 2, 2023, at Buttermilk Ski Area. Buttermilk is the first of the four Aspen Skiing Co. mountains to close for the 2022-23 season.

Austin Colbert/The Aspen Times

A snowboarder takes part in a rail jam as part of the closing day festivities on Sunday, April 2, 2023, at Buttermilk Ski Area. Buttermilk is the first of the four Aspen Skiing Co. mountains to close for the 2022-23 season.

Austin Colbert/The Aspen Times

A snowboarder takes part in a rail jam as part of the closing day festivities on Sunday, April 2, 2023, at Buttermilk Ski Area. Buttermilk is the first of the four Aspen Skiing Co. mountains to close for the 2022-23 season.

Austin Colbert/The Aspen Times

A skier takes part in a rail jam as part of the closing day festivities on Sunday, April 2, 2023, at Buttermilk Ski Area. Buttermilk is the first of the four Aspen Skiing Co. mountains to close for the 2022-23 season.

Austin Colbert/The Aspen Times

A snowboarder takes part in a rail jam as part of the closing day festivities on Sunday, April 2, 2023, at Buttermilk Ski Area. Buttermilk is the first of the four Aspen Skiing Co. mountains to close for the 2022-23 season.

Austin Colbert/The Aspen Times

Skiers and snowboarders gather at the bottom of the halfpipe after taking part in a ski parade down Buttermilk Ski Area with Roaring Fork Valley local Hanna Faulhaber, who recently won the world championship in women’s halfpipe skiing.

Austin Colbert/The Aspen Times

acolbert@aspentimes.com