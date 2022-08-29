Photos: Prince Harry plays polo at Sentebale ISPS Handa Polo Cup

Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and grandson of Queen Elizabeth II, plays in the Sentebale ISPS Handa Polo Cup on Thursday, Aug. 25, 2022, at the Aspen Valley Polo Club in Carbondale.

Austin Colbert/The Aspen Times

Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, returned to the Roaring Fork Valley on Thursday, Aug. 25, 2022, to take part in the Sentebale ISPS Handa Polo Cup at Aspen Valley Polo Club outside of Carbondale.

Sentebale was founded by Prince Harry in 2006 as a response to the needs of children and young people in Lesotho. The name means “forget-me-not” in the Sesotho language, representing a pledge to remember the most vulnerable children in the region. Thursday’s polo tournament was a fundraiser for the organization.

“At Sentebale, we strive to break generational cycles of trauma and stigma every day,” Prince Harry said in a press release. “By educating and empowering young people to know their status and to know they can live long, healthy lives while on medication, we aim to end HIV once and for all.”

Prince Harry’s Sentebale team won the round robin tournament, playing alongside Argentine polo icon Nacho Figueras, Steve Cox and Grant Ganzi.

Photos by Austin Colbert for The Aspen Times.





Nacho Figueras, left, and his wife, Delfina Blaquier, right, walk in with Prince Harry ahead of the Sentebale ISPS Handa Polo Cup on Thursday, Aug. 25, 2022, at the Aspen Valley Polo Club in Carbondale.

Austin Colbert/The Aspen Times

Prince Harry walks up with Delfina Blaquier before the Sentebale ISPS Handa Polo Cup on Thursday, Aug. 25, 2022, at the Aspen Valley Polo Club in Carbondale.

Austin Colbert/The Aspen Times

Prince Harry chats with people ahead of the Sentebale ISPS Handa Polo Cup on Thursday, Aug. 25, 2022, at the Aspen Valley Polo Club in Carbondale.

Austin Colbert/The Aspen Times

Prince Harry, right, poses with polo star Nacho Figueras ahead of the Sentebale ISPS Handa Polo Cup on Thursday, Aug. 25, 2022, at the Aspen Valley Polo Club in Carbondale.

Austin Colbert/The Aspen Times

Prince Harry, right, talks to polo star Nacho Figueras ahead of the Sentebale ISPS Handa Polo Cup on Thursday, Aug. 25, 2022, at the Aspen Valley Polo Club in Carbondale.

Austin Colbert/The Aspen Times

Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and member of the British Royal Family, looks over his shoulder and laughs while chatting with people upon his arrival to the Sentebale ISPS Handa Polo Cup on Thursday, Aug. 25, 2022, at the Aspen Valley Polo Club in Carbondale.

Austin Colbert/The Aspen Times

Players line up before the Sentebale ISPS Handa Polo Cup on Thursday, Aug. 25, 2022, at the Aspen Valley Polo Club in Carbondale.

Austin Colbert/The Aspen Times

A match is played at the Sentebale ISPS Handa Polo Cup on Thursday, Aug. 25, 2022, at the Aspen Valley Polo Club in Carbondale.

Austin Colbert/The Aspen Times

A match is played at the Sentebale ISPS Handa Polo Cup on Thursday, Aug. 25, 2022, at the Aspen Valley Polo Club in Carbondale.

Austin Colbert/The Aspen Times

A match is played at the Sentebale ISPS Handa Polo Cup on Thursday, Aug. 25, 2022, at the Aspen Valley Polo Club in Carbondale.

Austin Colbert/The Aspen Times

Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and grandson of Queen Elizabeth II, plays in the Sentebale ISPS Handa Polo Cup on Thursday, Aug. 25, 2022, at the Aspen Valley Polo Club in Carbondale.

Austin Colbert/The Aspen Times

Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and grandson of Queen Elizabeth II, plays in the Sentebale ISPS Handa Polo Cup on Thursday, Aug. 25, 2022, at the Aspen Valley Polo Club in Carbondale.

Austin Colbert/The Aspen Times

A match is played at the Sentebale ISPS Handa Polo Cup on Thursday, Aug. 25, 2022, at the Aspen Valley Polo Club in Carbondale.

Austin Colbert/The Aspen Times

A match is played at the Sentebale ISPS Handa Polo Cup on Thursday, Aug. 25, 2022, at the Aspen Valley Polo Club in Carbondale.

Austin Colbert/The Aspen Times

Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and grandson of Queen Elizabeth II, plays in the Sentebale ISPS Handa Polo Cup on Thursday, Aug. 25, 2022, at the Aspen Valley Polo Club in Carbondale.

Austin Colbert/The Aspen Times

A match is played at the Sentebale ISPS Handa Polo Cup on Thursday, Aug. 25, 2022, at the Aspen Valley Polo Club in Carbondale.

Austin Colbert/The Aspen Times

Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and grandson of Queen Elizabeth II, plays in the Sentebale ISPS Handa Polo Cup on Thursday, Aug. 25, 2022, at the Aspen Valley Polo Club in Carbondale.

Austin Colbert/The Aspen Times

Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and grandson of Queen Elizabeth II, plays in the Sentebale ISPS Handa Polo Cup on Thursday, Aug. 25, 2022, at the Aspen Valley Polo Club in Carbondale.

Austin Colbert/The Aspen Times

Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and grandson of Queen Elizabeth II, plays in the Sentebale ISPS Handa Polo Cup on Thursday, Aug. 25, 2022, at the Aspen Valley Polo Club in Carbondale.

Austin Colbert/The Aspen Times

acolbert@aspentimes.com