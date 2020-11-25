Photos: Opening day on Aspen Mountain
Under bluebird skies with 160 acres under their boots, hundreds of skiers and snowboarders took to Aspen Mountain for opening day Wednesday.
With new snowmaking at the top and pandemic procedures at the bottom, the crowds remained patient as the first-chair lines cleared through in about 20 minutes and skiers spread across the top of the hill.
For more on opening day, check out our videos, including our first edition of The Drop-In for the 2020-21 season and our Facebook Live from first chair posted on The Aspen Times Facebook page.
