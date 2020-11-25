Photos: Opening day on Aspen Mountain

Under bluebird skies with 160 acres under their boots, hundreds of skiers and snowboarders took to Aspen Mountain for opening day Wednesday.

With new snowmaking at the top and pandemic procedures at the bottom, the crowds remained patient as the first-chair lines cleared through in about 20 minutes and skiers spread across the top of the hill.

