Photos: Old boys get 54th annual Aspen Ruggerfest rugby tournament underway

The Kansas City Blues 55s play Santa Monica on Day 1 of the annual Aspen Ruggerfest tournament on Thursday, Sept. 15, 2022, at Wagner Park in downtown Aspen. (Austin Colbert/The Aspen Times)

The 54th annual Aspen Ruggerfest tournament got underway Thursday from Wagner Rugby Stadium in downtown Aspen. One of the town’s biggest fall events, the multi-day affair runs through Sunday with free spectating found around the pitch. Drink and food options are also available during the matches.

The first day of the tournament was highlighted by the men’s 55s division, with the Kansas City Blues (2-0-1) and the VOMITS (1-1-1) advancing through pool play to make Sunday’s championship game. The VOMITS tied the Blues, 12-12, in their lone matchup on Thursday.

Thursday’s action also included the two men’s 60s sides — the Cardinals and CSOB — in the final match of the day. The two are tentatively set to play again Sunday, should they have the numbers.

On Friday, it will be the men’s 40s and 50s divisions taking the stage. Matches are played beginning at 8 a.m. and going through the early evening hours at both Wagner Park and Rio Grande Park.

On Saturday, the open division will get underway, along with the women’s and high school divisions. Championship games for all divisions will be played on Sunday.





The men’s open division has nine teams, including the host Gentlemen of Aspen Rugby Club, which looks to defend its Ruggerfest title from a year ago. The Gents are tentatively scheduled to play their first match at 9:30 a.m. Saturday against Heart of America on Wagner.

For more information and to find updated schedules and scores, visit aspen-ruggerfest.com .

