 PHOTOS: Mudslide closes I-70 through Glenwood Canyon
PHOTOS: Mudslide closes I-70 through Glenwood Canyon

News

  

State transportation officials hope to open Interstate 70 through Glenwood Canyon sometime Monday afternoon or evening. Click here for updates.

One of the multiple mud and debris slides on the westbound deck of Interstate 70 at MM120 after a mudslide swept down the cliffs in Glenwood Canyon in the area of the Grizzly Creek burn scar on Sunday.
Chelsea Self / Post Independent
A Colorado Department of Transportation Hydrologist walks down the closed westbound lanes of Interstate 70 on Monday after a mudslide swept down the cliffs in Glenwood Canyon in the area of the Grizzly Creek burn scar on Sunday.
Chelsea Self / Post Independent
One of the multiple mud and debris slides on the westbound deck of Interstate 70 near MM120 after a mudslide swept down the cliffs in Glenwood Canyon in the area of the Grizzly Creek burn scar on Sunday.
Chelsea Self / Post Independent
Crews make progress cleaning up the lower eastbound decks of Interstate 70 near MM120 on Monday after a mudslide swept down the cliffs in Glenwood Canyon in the area of the Grizzly Creek burn scar on Sunday.
Chelsea Self / Post Independent
Multiple feet of mud sits on the shoulder of the westbound deck of Interstate 70 at MM120 after a mudslide swept down the cliffs in Glenwood Canyon in the area of the Grizzly Creek burn scar on Sunday.
Chelsea Self / Post Independent
Mud and debris covers the guardrail along the lower eastbound decks of Interstate 70 in Glenwood canyon after a mudslide swept down the cliffs in Glenwood Canyon in the area of the Grizzly Creek burn scar on Sunday.
Chelsea Self / Post Independent
Crews make progress cleaning up the lower eastbound decks of Interstate 70 near MM120 after a mudslide swept down the cliffs in Glenwood Canyon in the area of the Grizzly Creek burn scar on Sunday.
Chelsea Self / Post Independent
Multiple feet of mud sits on the shoulder of the eastbound deck of Interstate 70 at MM120 after a mudslide swept down the cliffs in Glenwood Canyon in the area of the Grizzly Creek burn scar on Sunday.
Chelsea Self / Post Independent
CDOT crews make progress cleaning up the lower eastbound decks of Interstate 70 on Monday near MM120 after a mudslide swept down the cliffs in Glenwood Canyon in the area of the Grizzly Creek burn scar on Sunday.
Chelsea Self / Post Independent
A Colorado Department of Transportation dump truck waits for a load of mud on the upper westbound deck of Interstate 70 near MM120 after a mudslide swept down the cliffs in Glenwood Canyon in the area of the Grizzly Creek burn scar on Sunday.
Chelsea Self / Post Independent
Mud seeps into the Colorado River after a mudslide swept down the cliffs in Glenwood Canyon in the area of the Grizzly Creek burn scar on Sunday.
Chelsea Self / Post Independent
Mud sits in the median of Interstate 70 near MM 120 after a mudslide swept down the cliffs in Glenwood Canyon in the area of the Grizzly Creek burn scar on Sunday.
Chelsea Self / Post Independent
