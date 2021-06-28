PHOTOS: Mudslide closes I-70 through Glenwood Canyon
State transportation officials hope to open Interstate 70 through Glenwood Canyon sometime Monday afternoon or evening. Click here for updates.
Visual Journalist Chelsea Self can be reached at 970-384-9108 or cself@postindependent.com
Chelsea Self, photographer at the Glenwood Springs Post Independent, got a ride up Glenwood Canyon on Monday with some transportation officials to check out cleanup from the weekend mudslides.