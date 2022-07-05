Photos: Laser light show wraps up Fourth of July fun in Aspen
Aspen’s Fourth of July festivities came to a close after the sun had set on Monday with a laser light show at Wagner Park. The show is quickly becoming a summer tradition in place of fireworks, due to the area’s increasing potential for wildfires. A few thousand people were estimated to have packed the downtown Aspen park for the roughly 30-minute show.
