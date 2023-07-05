Photos: Laser light show dazzles in Fourth of July nightcap
Aspen’s Fourth of July festivities ended late Tuesday with the return of a laser light show at Wagner Park. The roughly 30-minute spectacle once again replaced the traditional fireworks because of high fire danger in the area.
All pictures by Austin Colbert for The Aspen Times.
Local
Photos: Laser light show dazzles in Fourth of July nightcap
Aspen’s Fourth of July festivities ended late Tuesday with the return of a laser light show at Wagner Park.