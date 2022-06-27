Photos: Jazz Aspen Snowmass and the JAS June Experience 2022

Saxophonist Kamasi Washington performs on Friday, June 24, 2022, as part of the JAS June Experience at Belly Up Aspen. | Austin Colbert/The Aspen Times

Noted trumpet player and singer Bria Skonberg kicked off the Jazz Aspen Snowmass June Experience on Thursday night from the top of the Aspen Art Museum.

The summer festival then shifted into high gear for a full lineup of shows on Friday and Saturday nights in various venues across Aspen. Kamasi Washington and Keb’ Mo’ were the Belly Up headliners each night.

JAS will return for its annual Labor Day Experience from Sept. 2-4 in Snowmass Village, featuring headliners Leon Bridges, Chris Stapleton and Stevie Nicks.

Saxophonist Kamasi Washington performs on Friday, June 24, 2022, as part of the JAS June Experience at Belly Up Aspen.

Rickey Washington, the father of Kamasi Washington, performs on Friday, June 24, 2022, as part of the JAS June Experience at Belly Up Aspen.

Kamasi Washington keyboardist Brandon Coleman performs on Friday, June 24, 2022, as part of the JAS June Experience at Belly Up Aspen.

Jean Baylor of The Baylor Project sings during the JAS June Experience on Friday, June 24, 2022, inside the Limelight Hotel in Aspen.

Freddie Hendrix plays trumpet with The Baylor Project during the JAS June Experience on Friday, June 24, 2022, inside the Limelight Hotel in Aspen.

Bria Skonberg, a beloved trumpet player, sings as part of the JAS June Experience on Friday, June 24, 2022, inside the Bad Harriet in Aspen.

Eleanor Dubinsky, performing alongside Dario Acosta, sings on Saturday, June 25, 2022, as part of the JAS June Experience inside the Here House in Aspen.

The Lowdown Brass Band performs on Saturday, June 25, 2022, as part of the JAS June Experience inside the Sterling Lounge in Aspen.

The Lowdown Brass Band performs on Saturday, June 25, 2022, as part of the JAS June Experience inside the Sterling Lounge in Aspen.

Jimmy James of the Delvon Lamarr Organ Trio plays on Friday, June 24, 2022, as part of the JAS June Experience inside the W Hotel in Aspen.

Guitarist Jimmy James of the Delvon Lamarr Organ Trio plays on Friday, June 24, 2022, inside the W Hotel in Aspen as part of the JAS June Experience. The band will be back at it with two shows Saturday night inside Bad Harriet.

Jimmy James of the Delvon Lamarr Organ Trio plays on Friday, June 24, 2022, as part of the JAS June Experience inside the W Hotel in Aspen.

Keb’ Mo’ performs as part of the JAS June Experience on Saturday, June 25, 2022, inside the Belly Up Aspen.

Keb’ Mo’ performs as part of the JAS June Experience on Saturday, June 25, 2022, inside the Belly Up Aspen.

Keb’ Mo’ performs as part of the JAS June Experience on Saturday, June 25, 2022, inside the Belly Up Aspen.

A keyboardist for Keb’ Mo’ performs on Saturday, June 25, 2022, inside the Belly Up Aspen.

A member of the Keb’ Mo’ band performs as part of the JAS June Experience on Saturday, June 25, 2022, inside the Belly Up Aspen.

Keb’ Mo’ performs as part of the JAS June Experience on Saturday, June 25, 2022, inside the Belly Up Aspen.

Keb’ Mo’ performs as part of the JAS June Experience on Saturday, June 25, 2022, inside the Belly Up Aspen.

The following gallery includes photos courtesy of noted music photographer Lynn Goldsmith from the JAS June Experience.

