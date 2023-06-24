Photos: JAS June Experience returns to downtown Aspen

Lisa Fischer performs on Saturday, June 24, 2023, as part of the JAS June Experience inside the Wheeler Opera House in Aspen. Among other roles, Fischer was a back-up singer for the Rolling Stones.

Austin Colbert/The Aspen Times

The Jazz Aspen Snowmass June Experience returned this past weekend to downtown Aspen. Held predominantly Friday and Saturday, it featured some of the world’s best jazz artists performing in venues across town.

Below are select photos from the performances.

Next up for JAS is the annual Labor Day concerts, scheduled this year for Sept. 1-3 in Snowmass Village. The lineup features Dave Grohl and the Foo Fighters, The Lumineers, and Old Dominion. Other acts include Billy Idol and Grace Potter.

For more, visit https://jazzaspensnowmass.org/ .

Lisa Fischer performs on Saturday as part of the JAS June Experience in the Wheeler Opera House. Austin Colbert/The Aspen Times

Lisa Fischer performs on Saturday as part of the JAS June Experience in the Wheeler Opera House. Austin Colbert/The Aspen Times

Karl Denson of the Greyboy Allstars performs on Saturday inside Belly Up Aspen. Austin Colbert/The Aspen Times

Mike Andrews of the Greyboy Allstars performs on Saturday inside Belly Up Aspen. Austin Colbert/The Aspen Times

Karl Denson of the Greyboy Allstars performs on Saturday inside Belly Up Aspen. Austin Colbert/The Aspen Times

Cha Wa, a band out of New Orleans, performs on Saturday atop the Aspen Art Museum. Austin Colbert/The Aspen Times

Cha Wa, a band out of New Orleans, performs on Saturday atop the Aspen Art Museum. Austin Colbert/The Aspen Times

Cha Wa, a band out of New Orleans, performs on Saturday atop the Aspen Art Museum. Austin Colbert/The Aspen Times

A woman dances as Ruthie Foster performs on Friday inside Belly Up Aspen. Austin Colbert/The Aspen Times

Ruthie Foster and co. perform on Friday as part of the JAS June Experience inside Belly Up. Austin Colbert/The Aspen Times

Ruthie Foster performs on Friday as part of the JAS June Experience inside Belly Up Aspen. Austin Colbert/The Aspen Times

Ruthie Foster performs on Friday as part of the JAS June Experience inside Belly Up Aspen. Austin Colbert/The Aspen Times

Chiara Izzi, an Italian jazz singer and composer, performs on Friday inside the Hotel Jerome. Austin Colbert/The Aspen Times

Patti Cathcart of Tuck & Patti sings on Friday inside the Hotel Jerome. Austin Colbert/The Aspen Times

Tuck Andress of Tuck & Patti performs as part of the JAS June Experience on Friday in Aspen. Austin Colbert/The Aspen Times

Tuck Andress of Tuck & Patti performs as part of the JAS June Experience on Friday in Aspen. Austin Colbert/The Aspen Times

Black Joe Lewis and The Honeybears perform on Friday at the W Hotel in Aspen. Austin Colbert/The Aspen Times

Black Joe Lewis and The Honeybears perform on Friday at the W Hotel in Aspen. Austin Colbert/The Aspen Times

Black Joe Lewis and The Honeybears perform on Friday at the W Hotel in Aspen. Austin Colbert/The Aspen Times

Chinobay and his Afro-jazz fusion band plays on Friday at the Here House in Aspen. Austin Colbert/The Aspen Times

