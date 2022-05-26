Photos: Independence Pass opens for the summer season

Colorado Department of Transportation workers open the winter closure gate to allow the first vehicles of the summer season up Independence Pass on Thursday, May 26, 2022, outside Aspen. As is tradition, the gate opened right at noon, just in time for Memorial Day Weekend.

Austin Colbert/The Aspen Times

Independence Pass opened for the season Thursday, giving visitors and locals alike another way in or out of Aspen for the summer.

As is tradition, the Colorado Department of Transportation unlocked the winter closure gate right at noon on the Thursday ahead of Memorial Day Weekend. About a dozen vehicles, including a handful of motorcycles at the front of the line, were there on the Aspen side when the gates were opened.

A pair of cyclists chat as the first vehicles of the summer season wait to head up Independence Pass on Thursday, May 26, 2022, outside Aspen. As is tradition, the gate opened right at noon, just in time for Memorial Day Weekend.

Austin Colbert/The Aspen Times

A Colorado Department of Transportation worker watches as the first vehicles of the summer season head up Independence Pass on Thursday, May 26, 2022, outside Aspen. As is tradition, the gate opened right at noon, just in time for Memorial Day Weekend.

Austin Colbert/The Aspen Times

Cyclists hang out at the top of Independence Pass on Thursday, May 26, 2022, the first day the pass was open to vehicle traffic for the season.

Austin Colbert/The Aspen Times

A lone hiker heads uphill at the top of Independence Pass on Thursday, May 26, 2022, the first day the pass was open to vehicle traffic for the season.

Austin Colbert/The Aspen Times

The road up Independence Pass on Thursday, May 26, 2022, the first day the pass was open to vehicle traffic for the season.

Austin Colbert/The Aspen Times

Views from the top of Independence Pass on Thursday, May 26, 2022, the first day the pass was open to vehicle traffic for the season.

Austin Colbert/The Aspen Times

A cyclist takes a picture at the top of Independence Pass on Thursday, May 26, 2022, the first day the pass was open to vehicle traffic for the season.

Austin Colbert/The Aspen Times

The bridge to the Grottos was open to hikers on Independence Pass on Thursday, May 26, 2022, the first day the pass was open to vehicle traffic for the season.

Austin Colbert/The Aspen Times

The first vehicles of the summer season wait to head up Independence Pass on Thursday, May 26, 2022, outside Aspen. As is tradition, the gate opened right at noon, just in time for Memorial Day Weekend.

Austin Colbert/The Aspen Times

Colorado Department of Transportation workers arrive to open the winter closure gate to allow the first vehicles of the summer season up Independence Pass on Thursday, May 26, 2022, outside Aspen. As is tradition, the gate opened right at noon, just in time for Memorial Day Weekend.

Austin Colbert/The Aspen Times

A cyclist heads down from Independence Pass just as vehicles were allowed up for the first time this season on Thursday, May 26, 2022, outside Aspen.

Austin Colbert/The Aspen Times

The first vehicles of the summer season head up Independence Pass on Thursday, May 26, 2022, outside Aspen. As is tradition, the gate opened right at noon, just in time for Memorial Day Weekend.

Austin Colbert/The Aspen Times

Colorado Department of Transportation workers unlock the winter closure gate to allow the first vehicles of the summer season up Independence Pass on Thursday, May 26, 2022, outside Aspen. As is tradition, the gate opened right at noon, just in time for Memorial Day Weekend.

Austin Colbert/The Aspen Times

The first vehicles of the summer season head up Independence Pass on Thursday, May 26, 2022, outside Aspen. As is tradition, the gate opened right at noon, just in time for Memorial Day Weekend.

Austin Colbert/The Aspen Times

A cyclist beats the rush of vehicles, who were waiting to be the first up Independence Pass on Thursday, May 26, 2022, outside Aspen. As is tradition, the gate opened right at noon, just in time for Memorial Day Weekend.

Austin Colbert/The Aspen Times

