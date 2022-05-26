Photos: Independence Pass opens for the summer season
Independence Pass opened for the season Thursday, giving visitors and locals alike another way in or out of Aspen for the summer.
As is tradition, the Colorado Department of Transportation unlocked the winter closure gate right at noon on the Thursday ahead of Memorial Day Weekend. About a dozen vehicles, including a handful of motorcycles at the front of the line, were there on the Aspen side when the gates were opened.
