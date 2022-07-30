 Photos: Heritage Fire returns to Snowmass Village | AspenTimes.com
Photos: Heritage Fire returns to Snowmass Village

Austin Colbert
  

Ice cream is served by the Dreamery Co during Heritage Fire on Saturday, July 30, 2022, in Snowmass Village.
Austin Colbert/The Aspen Times

Despite a steady rain, people still came out in large numbers for Cochon 555’s annual Heritage Fire cookout on Saturday, July 30, 2022, in Snowmass Base Village. The live-fire, open-air event has fast become a popular summer tradition in Snowmass.

Chef Oscar Padilla serves up a dish during Heritage Fire on Saturday, July 30, 2022, in Snowmass Village.
Austin Colbert/The Aspen Times
A drink is made at the Blade and Bow whiskey stop at Heritage Fire on Saturday, July 30, 2022, in Snowmass Village.
Austin Colbert/The Aspen Times
Angel’s Envy whiskey is poured during Heritage Fire on Saturday, July 30, 2022, in Snowmass Village.
Austin Colbert/The Aspen Times
Despite the rain, people still showed up in large numbers for Heritage Fire on Saturday, July 30, 2022, in Snowmass Village.
Austin Colbert/The Aspen Times
A pig’s head is on display during Heritage Fire on Saturday, July 30, 2022, in Snowmass Village.
Austin Colbert/The Aspen Times
Food is prepared during Heritage Fire on Saturday, July 30, 2022, in Snowmass Village.
Austin Colbert/The Aspen Times
Chefs and cooks hang out behind the scenes during Heritage Fire on Saturday, July 30, 2022, in Snowmass Village.
Austin Colbert/The Aspen Times
Cookies are removed from the smoker during Heritage Fire on Saturday, July 30, 2022, in Snowmass Village.
Austin Colbert/The Aspen Times
Food is cooked during Heritage Fire on Saturday, July 30, 2022, in Snowmass Village.
Austin Colbert/The Aspen Times
Chef Oscar Padilla serves a plate during Heritage Fire on Saturday, July 30, 2022, in Snowmass Village.
Austin Colbert/The Aspen Times

acolbert@aspentimes.com

