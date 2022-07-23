 Photos: Gentlemen of Aspen Rugby Club takes down rival Vail in key league game | AspenTimes.com
Photos: Gentlemen of Aspen Rugby Club takes down rival Vail in key league game

The Gentlemen of Aspen Rugby Club hosts rival Vail on Saturday, July 23, 2022, at Wagner Park in downtown Aspen. The Gents won the key league game. (Austin Colbert/The Aspen Times)
The Gentlemen of Aspen Rugby Club hosted rival Vail on Saturday, winning 61-36 at Wagner Park. Paired with a win over Steamboat Springs a week earlier, the Gents now have a firm lead in the league standings. Aspen still has return trips to Steamboat (July 30) and Vail (Aug. 6) to go this summer.

Below are images from Saturday’s home match with Vail. All photos were taken by Austin Colbert for The Aspen Times.

A Vail player is brought down just after he pitched the ball against the Gentlemen of Aspen Rugby Club on Saturday, July 23, 2022, at Wagner Park in downtown Aspen. (Austin Colbert/The Aspen Times)
