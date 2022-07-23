Photos: Gentlemen of Aspen Rugby Club takes down rival Vail in key league game
The Gentlemen of Aspen Rugby Club hosted rival Vail on Saturday, winning 61-36 at Wagner Park. Paired with a win over Steamboat Springs a week earlier, the Gents now have a firm lead in the league standings. Aspen still has return trips to Steamboat (July 30) and Vail (Aug. 6) to go this summer.
Below are images from Saturday’s home match with Vail. All photos were taken by Austin Colbert for The Aspen Times.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Aspen and Snowmass Village make the Aspen Times’ work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User