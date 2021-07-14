Photos: Gaden Shartse Tibetan monks perform mountain blessing on Aspen Mountain

The Gaden Shartse monks of Tibet perform a mountain blessing inside the Sundeck on Wednesday, July 14, 2021, atop Aspen Mountain. The monks have long been a summer mainstay in Aspen, and Wednesday’s event — moved indoors because of the rain — was meant to cap off this year’s stay. For more on the monks, visit http://www.aspentibet.com . Photo by Austin Colbert/The Aspen Times.



Photos by Austin Colbert of The Aspen Times.

