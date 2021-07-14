Photos: Gaden Shartse Tibetan monks perform mountain blessing on Aspen Mountain
The Gaden Shartse monks of Tibet performed a mountain blessing inside the Sundeck on Wednesday, July 14, 2021, atop Aspen Mountain.
The monks have long been a summer mainstay in Aspen, and Wednesday’s event — moved indoors because of the rain — was meant to cap off this year’s stay.
For more on the monks, visit http://www.aspentibet.com.
Photos by Austin Colbert of The Aspen Times.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Aspen and Snowmass Village make the Aspen Times’ work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User
Photos: Gaden Shartse Tibetan monks perform mountain blessing on Aspen Mountain
The Gaden Shartse monks of Tibet performed a mountain blessing inside the Sundeck on Wednesday, July 14, 2021, atop Aspen Mountain.