Photos: Food & Wine Classic, Day 3

Kitty, the resident Bernese mountain dog at the St. Regis, gets a turn in front of the Food & Wine sign on Sunday, June 18, 2023, at the final grand tasting in Aspen.

Austin Colbert/The Aspen Times

Photos from the third and final day of the Food & Wine Classic in Aspen.

For photos from Day 2, click here. For Day 1, click here. And for Thursday’s welcome party, click here.

Photos by Austin Colbert for The Aspen Times.

Chef Kwame Onwuachi shares his “Mom Duke’s Shrimp” recipe with guests during the final grand tasting on Sunday. Austin Colbert/The Aspen Times

A vendor talks about the wine at the Zonin 1821 booth during the final grand tasting on Sunday. Austin Colbert/The Aspen Times

A glass of Stranahan’s Colorado Whiskey is poured during the final grand tasting on Sunday in Aspen. Austin Colbert/The Aspen Times

People make their way between vendors during the final grand tasting on Sunday at the Food & Wine Classic in Aspen. Austin Colbert/The Aspen Times

Photos are taken during the final grand tasting on Sunday at the Food & Wine Classic in Aspen. Austin Colbert/The Aspen Times

Drinks are made at the Grey Goose Vodka booth during the final grand tasting on Sunday at the Food & Wine Classic. Austin Colbert/The Aspen Times

Chefs for The Little Nell make a final dish for guests during the final grand tasting on Sunday at the Food & Wine Classic. Austin Colbert/The Aspen Times

Cheese is grated in the food of Spain section during the final grand tasting on Sunday at the Food & Wine Classic. Austin Colbert/The Aspen Times

Desserts are handed out in the food of Spain section during the final grand tasting on Sunday at the Food & Wine Classic. Austin Colbert/The Aspen Times

People make their way between vendors during the final grand tasting on Sunday at the Food & Wine Classic. Austin Colbert/The Aspen Times

Guests visit with the Hominy Southern Kitchen booth during the final grand tasting on Sunday. Austin Colbert/The Aspen Times

Guests sample from the Hominy Southern Kitchen booth during the final grand tasting on Sunday. Austin Colbert/The Aspen Times

Ice cream from The Little Nell is served during the final grand tasting on Sunday at the Food & Wine Classic in Aspen. Austin Colbert/The Aspen Times

Ice cream cones — the ice cream has yet to be added — from The Little Nell await consumers. Austin Colbert/The Aspen Times

Chef Kwame Onwuachi autographs his book for a fan during the final grand tasting on Sunday. Austin Colbert/The Aspen Times

Chef Kwame Onwuachi shares his “Mom Duke’s Shrimp” recipe with guests during the final grand tasting on Sunday. Austin Colbert/The Aspen Times

Pepperjack’s, located inside The Gant in Aspen, makes dessert for guests during the final grand tasting on Sunday. Austin Colbert/The Aspen Times

Photos are taken in front of the 40th anniversary display during the final grand tasting on Sunday in Aspen. Austin Colbert/The Aspen Times

People make their way between vendors during the final grand tasting on Sunday at the Food & Wine Classic in Aspen. Austin Colbert/The Aspen Times

Kitty, the resident Bernese mountain dog at the St. Regis, gets a turn in front of the Food & Wine sign on Sunday. Austin Colbert/The Aspen Times

A glass is poured at the La Marca Prosecco booth during the final grand tasting on Sunday. Austin Colbert/The Aspen Times

Photos are taken during the final grand tasting on Sunday at the Food & Wine Classic in Aspen. Austin Colbert/The Aspen Times

Photos are taken during the final grand tasting on Sunday at the Food & Wine Classic in Aspen. Austin Colbert/The Aspen Times

Photos are taken during the final grand tasting on Sunday at the Food & Wine Classic in Aspen. Austin Colbert/The Aspen Times

Photos are taken during the final grand tasting on Sunday at the Food & Wine Classic in Aspen. Austin Colbert/The Aspen Times

Photos are taken during the final grand tasting on Sunday at the Food & Wine Classic in Aspen. Austin Colbert/The Aspen Times

Photos are taken during the final grand tasting on Sunday at the Food & Wine Classic in Aspen. Austin Colbert/The Aspen Times

Photos are taken during the final grand tasting on Sunday at the Food & Wine Classic in Aspen. Austin Colbert/The Aspen Times

Australian chef Buddha Lo, now a two-time winner of Top Chef, leads a seminar on Sunday in Aspen. Austin Colbert/The Aspen Times

Melanie Hansche, deputy editor of Food & Wine magazine, introduces Top Chef star Buddha Lo on Sunday. Austin Colbert/The Aspen Times