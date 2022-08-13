Photos: Flight of the Ducks takes to Rio Grande in Rotary Club fundraiser

The Rotary Club of Aspen held its primary annual fundraiser, this year called "The Flight of the Ducks," on Saturday, Aug. 13, 2022, at Rio Grande Park in Aspen. Traditionally the ducks are dumped into the Roaring Fork River, but this year the ducks were dropped from a fire engine via small parachutes onto a target below.

Traditionally the ducks are dumped into the Roaring Fork River, but this year the ducks were dropped from a fire engine via small parachutes onto a target below. Local kids chose the winning ducks at random, with three people winning and one getting the grand prize of $5,000. The money raised goes toward supporting college scholarships, community organizations and international projects.

Tentative plans have the annual “Ducky Derby” returning to its roots in the Roaring Fork River for 2023.

Photos by Aspen Times photo editor Austin Colbert.

