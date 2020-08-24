Photos: Fire from the Sky — seeing the Grizzly Creek, Pine Gutlch fires from above
The Aspen Times
After touring the Glenwood Canyon last week from the ground, Aspen Times photographer Kelsey Brunner went airborne Monday to get a look at the Grizzly Creek Fire.
The fire, which started Aug. 10, has burned nearly 31,000 acres in and above Glenwood Canyon since then and more than 800 firefighters are working the blaze. On Monday, Interstate 70 reopened through the canyon after the two-week closure.
During Monday’s flight, they also went west to check out the Pine Gulch Fire, which is burning north of Grand Junction in Garfield and Mesa counties.
The Pine Gulch Fire started July 31 and as of Monday is 133,783 acres in size — roughly 5,000 acres smaller than the largest record fire in Colorado history.
