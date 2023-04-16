Photos: Closing day festivities reach Highlands, Snowmass Ski Area as season winds down
This past weekend saw the last official laps of the season for both Aspen Highlands and Snowmass Ski Area. On Saturday, Elk Camp hosted a pond skimming contest and party to cap off the winter in Snowmass, while Sunday saw the return of the notorious closing day party at Highlands, hosted by the Highlands Alehouse.
With Buttermilk already closed, Aspen Mountain is now all that remains open, its closing day scheduled for this coming Sunday, April 23.
