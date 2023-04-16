Photos: Closing day festivities reach Highlands, Snowmass Ski Area as season winds down

People enjoy the festivities during closing day on Sunday, April 16, 2023, at the base of Aspen Highlands.

This past weekend saw the last official laps of the season for both Aspen Highlands and Snowmass Ski Area. On Saturday, Elk Camp hosted a pond skimming contest and party to cap off the winter in Snowmass, while Sunday saw the return of the notorious closing day party at Highlands, hosted by the Highlands Alehouse.

With Buttermilk already closed, Aspen Mountain is now all that remains open, its closing day scheduled for this coming Sunday, April 23.

Bubbles are blown during closing day on Sunday at Aspen Highlands.

People — and gorillas — enjoy the festivities during Highlands closing day on Sunday.

A young woman enjoys the festivities during the closing day party on Sunday at Aspen Highlands.

A skier attempts to make it across the water during the pond skimming contest on Saturday as part of closing weekend at Snowmass Ski Area.

A skier celebrates after taking part in the pond skimming contest on Saturday as part of closing weekend at Snowmass Ski Area.

A snowboarder celebrates after taking part in the pond skimming contest on Saturday as part of closing weekend at Snowmass Ski Area.

A skier climbs out of the pool during the pond skimming contest on Saturday as part of closing weekend at Snowmass Ski Area.

A snowboarder goes airborne in an attempt to make it across the water during the pond skimming contest on Saturday as part of closing weekend at Snowmass Ski Area.

acolbert@aspentimes.com