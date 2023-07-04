Photos: Buddy Race, old fashion parade and The Motet bring the Fourth fun to Aspen

Jeepsters — and dogs — take part in the annual Fourth of July parade on Tuesday, July 4, 2023, through downtown Aspen.

Austin Colbert/The Aspen Times

Aspen’s annual Fourth of July parade returned on Tuesday with its usual packed sidewalks and nearly perfect weather.

People lined the streets throughout downtown for the roughly one-hour long parade, sandwiched between the morning’s Boogie’s Buddy Race, a benefit for the Buddy Program, the Aspen Valley Ski and Snowboard Club’s community picnic, and the evening’s concert featuring Colorado’s own “The Motet.” The night ended with a laser show from Wagner Park.

Part of the parade was the contest, with judges scoring each float and declaring winners in multiple categories. The winners were: Peace, Love and Rock and Roll (best theme); Aspen Gymnastics (most athletic); Kids Deserve a Chance to Grow (most colorful/most decorated); Vets/Dar (most patriotic/most historic patriotic); Elk Mountain Expeditions (most fun and active); Pure Barre (most unusual); Calliope (most historic).

In the 37th annual Boogie’s Buddy Race, the overall 5-mile winner was 16-year-old Will Sheets in 30 minutes, 14.48 seconds. Luke Meagher, 17, was second in 30:45.46 and in third was Ashish Patel, 41, in 31:16.12.

The top female finisher was Lindsay Smythe, 37, in 35:24 to finish 11th overall. Behind her was Megan Ravenscraft, 35, who was 13th in 35:42.66. In third among women was Katy Stege, 37, who was 18th overall in 36:30.74.





There was also the shorter 5-kilometer race, won by 32-year-old Cody Levine in 19:56.65. In second was the top female finisher, 19-year-old Katherine Jonas, in 20:31.32. Ashley Connolly, 47, was third overall in 20:57.34.

Runners take off from the start of the annual Boogie’s Buddy Race on Tuesday at Wagner Park in downtown Aspen. The race benefits the Buddy Program. Austin Colbert/The Aspen Times

The Tiger Squadron flies overhead prior to the annual Fourth of July parade in Aspen. Austin Colbert/The Aspen Times

The Tiger Squadron flies overhead prior to the annual Fourth of July parade in Aspen. Austin Colbert/The Aspen Times

Motorcyclists take part in the annual Fourth of July parade through downtown Aspen. Austin Colbert/The Aspen Times

The Tiger Squadron flies overhead prior to the annual Fourth of July parade in Aspen. Austin Colbert/The Aspen Times

A dirt biker does a burnout during the annual Fourth of July parade in Aspen. Austin Colbert/The Aspen Times

Kids catch a ride during the annual Fourth of July parade in Aspen. Austin Colbert/The Aspen Times

A Lamborghini shows off its scissor doors during the annual Fourth of July parade. Austin Colbert/The Aspen Times

Members of Aspen Fire take part in the annual Fourth of July parade in Aspen. Austin Colbert/The Aspen Times

Members of Aspen Fire take part in the annual Fourth of July parade in Aspen. Austin Colbert/The Aspen Times

Members of Aspen Fire take part in the annual Fourth of July parade in Aspen. Austin Colbert/The Aspen Times

A family waits to be tossed treats during the annual Fourth of July parade in Aspen. Austin Colbert/The Aspen Times

A young child waves the American flag during the Fourth of July parade in Aspen. Austin Colbert/The Aspen Times

Mike Tierney, Aspen’s famed unicyclist, does a lap during the Fourth of July parade. Austin Colbert/The Aspen Times

Military veterans take part in the annual Fourth of July parade in Aspen. Austin Colbert/The Aspen Times

A girl watches the annual Fourth of July parade in downtown Aspen. Austin Colbert/The Aspen Times

A girl waves from a bus window during the annual Fourth of July parade in Aspen. Austin Colbert/The Aspen Times

Members of the Aspen Whitewater Rafting float celebrate with the American flag during the annual Fourth of July parade on Tuesday in downtown Aspen. Austin Colbert/The Aspen Times

Members of the Aspen Whitewater Rafting float celebrate during the parade. Austin Colbert/The Aspen Times

A young attendee gets a ride during the annual Fourth of July parade in Aspen. Austin Colbert/The Aspen Times

A woman shoots a water gun during the annual Fourth of July parade in Aspen. Austin Colbert/The Aspen Times

The Gentlemen of Aspen Rugby Club tosses the ball with attendees during the annual Fourth of July parade on Tuesday in downtown Aspen. Austin Colbert/The Aspen Times

CycleBar and Pure Barre put together a “Barbie” themed float during the annual Fourth of July parade on Tuesday in downtown Aspen. Austin Colbert/The Aspen Times

People take part in the annual Fourth of July parade on Tuesday in Aspen. Austin Colbert/The Aspen Times

People take part in the annual Fourth of July parade on Tuesday in Aspen. Austin Colbert/The Aspen Times

World champion halfpipe skier Hanna Faulhaber catches a ride atop the Aspen Valley Ski and Snowboard Club’s cruiser during the annual Fourth of July parade on Tuesday. Austin Colbert/The Aspen Times

World champion halfpipe skier Hanna Faulhaber catches a ride atop the Aspen Valley Ski and Snowboard Club’s cruiser during the annual Fourth of July parade on Tuesday. Austin Colbert/The Aspen Times

Supporters of Planned Parenthood take part in the parade on Tuesday. Austin Colbert/The Aspen Times

A woman sports festive glasses during the annual Fourth of July parade on Tuesday. Austin Colbert/The Aspen Times

People take part in the annual Fourth of July parade on Tuesday. Austin Colbert/The Aspen Times

People take part in the annual Fourth of July parade on Tuesday. Austin Colbert/The Aspen Times

People take part in the annual Fourth of July parade on Tuesday. Austin Colbert/The Aspen Times

A unicyclist shares some treats with the crowd during the parade on Tuesday. Austin Colbert/The Aspen Times

People take part in the annual Fourth of July parade on Tuesday. Austin Colbert/The Aspen Times

People take part in the annual Fourth of July parade on Tuesday. Austin Colbert/The Aspen Times

People enjoy the annual community picnic hosted by the Aspen Valley Ski and Snowboard Club on Tuesday at Koch Park in Aspen. Austin Colbert/The Aspen Times

A man waves the American flag during the annual Fourth of July parade on Tuesday. Austin Colbert/The Aspen Times

In collaboration with Belly Up Aspen, Colorado’s own The Motet performs on Tuesday as part of the Fourth of July festivities in downtown Aspen. Austin Colbert/The Aspen Times

People dance as Colorado’s own The Motet performs on Tuesday in downtown Aspen. Austin Colbert/The Aspen Times