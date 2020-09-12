 Photos: Balloon-filled bluebird skies Saturday for the 45th Snowmass Balloon Festival | AspenTimes.com
Photos: Balloon-filled bluebird skies Saturday for the 45th Snowmass Balloon Festival

Staff report

Mother Nature had quiet the rebound Saturday morning for the 45th annual Snowmass Balloon Festival.

Bluebird skies, a slight chill in the air and barely a breeze greeted the pilots as they took off from Town Park to soar over Snowmass Village. After Friday’s liftoff was canceled because of low clouds and winds, Saturday could not have been any more different.

Hundreds of people lined Brush Creek Road and surrounded the golf course as balloons started taking off just as the sun came over Sky Mountain and floated for hours above the valley.

There is another liftoff Sunday morning, and reservations to park on Brush Creek Road are full. But onlookers can find spots around the town park but just cannot go onto the field this year.

