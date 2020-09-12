Photos: Balloon-filled bluebird skies Saturday for the 45th Snowmass Balloon Festival

A balloon hovers in front of Mt. Daly during the Snowmass Balloon Festival on Saturday, Sept. 12, 2020, in Snowmass Village. (Photo by Austin Colbert/The Aspen Times) Austin Colbert/The Aspen Times Buy Photo
A balloon reflects off a pond during the Snowmass Balloon Festival on Saturday, Sept. 12, 2020, in Snowmass Village. (Photo by Austin Colbert/The Aspen Times) Austin Colbert/The Aspen Times Buy Photo
Balloons prepare to rise during the Snowmass Balloon Festival on Saturday, Sept. 12, 2020, in Snowmass Village. (Photo by Austin Colbert/The Aspen Times) Austin Colbert/The Aspen Times Buy Photo
Balloons hover in the air during the Snowmass Balloon Festival on Saturday, Sept. 12, 2020, in Snowmass Village. (Photo by Austin Colbert/The Aspen Times) Austin Colbert/The Aspen Times Buy Photo
Photos from the Snowmass Balloon Festival on Saturday, Sept. 12, 2020, in Snowmass Village. (Photo by Austin Colbert/The Aspen Times) Austin Colbert/The Aspen Times Buy Photo
Photos from the Snowmass Balloon Festival on Saturday, Sept. 12, 2020, in Snowmass Village. (Photo by Austin Colbert/The Aspen Times) Austin Colbert/The Aspen Times Buy Photo
Photos from the Snowmass Balloon Festival on Saturday, Sept. 12, 2020, in Snowmass Village. (Photo by Austin Colbert/The Aspen Times) Austin Colbert/The Aspen Times Buy Photo
A balloon is set up prior to the Snowmass Balloon Festival on Saturday, Sept. 12, 2020, in Snowmass Village. (Photo by Austin Colbert/The Aspen Times) Austin Colbert/The Aspen Times Buy Photo
Photos from the Snowmass Balloon Festival on Saturday, Sept. 12, 2020, in Snowmass Village. (Photo by Austin Colbert/The Aspen Times) Austin Colbert/The Aspen Times Buy Photo
Photos from the Snowmass Balloon Festival on Saturday, Sept. 12, 2020, in Snowmass Village. (Photo by Austin Colbert/The Aspen Times) Austin Colbert/The Aspen Times Buy Photo
Photos from the Snowmass Balloon Festival on Saturday, Sept. 12, 2020, in Snowmass Village. (Photo by Austin Colbert/The Aspen Times) Austin Colbert/The Aspen Times Buy Photo
Balloons prepare to rise during the Snowmass Balloon Festival on Saturday, Sept. 12, 2020, in Snowmass Village. (Photo by Austin Colbert/The Aspen Times) Austin Colbert/The Aspen Times Buy Photo
A balloon hovers in front of Mt. Daly during the Snowmass Balloon Festival on Saturday, Sept. 12, 2020, in Snowmass Village. (Photo by Austin Colbert/The Aspen Times) Austin Colbert/The Aspen Times Buy Photo
Photos from the Snowmass Balloon Festival on Saturday, Sept. 12, 2020, in Snowmass Village. (Photo by Austin Colbert/The Aspen Times) Austin Colbert/The Aspen Times Buy Photo
Photos from the Snowmass Balloon Festival on Saturday, Sept. 12, 2020, in Snowmass Village. (Photo by Austin Colbert/The Aspen Times) Austin Colbert/The Aspen Times Buy Photo
Photos from the Snowmass Balloon Festival on Saturday, Sept. 12, 2020, in Snowmass Village. (Photo by Austin Colbert/The Aspen Times) Austin Colbert/The Aspen Times Buy Photo
A balloon is set up prior to the Snowmass Balloon Festival on Saturday, Sept. 12, 2020, in Snowmass Village. (Photo by Austin Colbert/The Aspen Times) Austin Colbert/The Aspen Times Buy Photo
Photos from the Snowmass Balloon Festival on Saturday, Sept. 12, 2020, in Snowmass Village. (Photo by Austin Colbert/The Aspen Times) Austin Colbert/The Aspen Times Buy Photo
Photos from the Snowmass Balloon Festival on Saturday, Sept. 12, 2020, in Snowmass Village. (Photo by Austin Colbert/The Aspen Times) Austin Colbert/The Aspen Times Buy Photo
Pilots take off Saturday morning from Snowmass Town Park for the start of the 45th annual Snowmass Balloon Festival. David Krause / The Aspen Times Buy Photo
Hot air balloons fill the sky Saturday morning above Snowmass Village for the 45th annual Snowmass Balloon Festival. David Krause / The Aspen Times Buy Photo
Hot air balloons filled the sky Saturday morning above Snowmass Village for the 45th annual Snowmass Balloon Festival. David Krause / The Aspen Times Buy Photo
Hot air balloons fill the sky Saturday morning above Snowmass Village for the 45th annual Snowmass Balloon Festival. David Krause / The Aspen Times Buy Photo
Hot air balloons filled the sky Saturday morning above Snowmass Village for the 45th annual Snowmass Balloon Festival. Hundreds of people watched from around Town Park and Brush Creek Road as the field was closed this year because of coronavirus concerns. David Krause / The Aspen Times Buy Photo
Hot air balloons filled the sky Saturday morning above Snowmass Village for the 45th annual Snowmass Balloon Festival. Hundreds of people watched from around Town Park and Brush Creek Road as the field was closed this year because of coronavirus concerns. David Krause / The Aspen Times Buy Photo
Hot air balloons filled the sky Saturday morning above Snowmass Village for the 45th annual Snowmass Balloon Festival. Hundreds of people watched from around Town Park and Brush Creek Road as the field was closed this year because of coronavirus concerns. David Krause / The Aspen Times Buy Photo
A hot air balloon gets walked back Saturday morning along the trail in Snowmass Village during the 45th annual Snowmass Balloon Festival. Hundreds of people watched from around Town Park and Brush Creek Road as the field was closed this year because of coronavirus concerns. David Krause / The Aspen Times Buy Photo
Hot air balloons filled the sky Saturday morning above Snowmass Village for the 45th annual Snowmass Balloon Festival. Hundreds of people watched from around Town Park and Brush Creek Road as the field was closed this year because of coronavirus concerns. David Krause / The Aspen Times Buy Photo
Hot air balloons filled the sky Saturday morning above Snowmass Village for the 45th annual Snowmass Balloon Festival. Hundreds of people watched from around Town Park and Brush Creek Road as the field was closed this year because of coronavirus concerns. David Krause / The Aspen Times Buy Photo
A balloon hovers in front of Mt. Daly during the Snowmass Balloon Festival on Saturday, Sept. 12, 2020, in Snowmass Village. (Photo by Austin Colbert/The Aspen Times) Austin Colbert/The Aspen Times Buy Photo
Photos from the Snowmass Balloon Festival on Saturday, Sept. 12, 2020, in Snowmass Village. (Photo by Austin Colbert/The Aspen Times) Austin Colbert/The Aspen Times Buy Photo
Photos from the Snowmass Balloon Festival on Saturday, Sept. 12, 2020, in Snowmass Village. (Photo by Austin Colbert/The Aspen Times) Austin Colbert/The Aspen Times Buy Photo
Photos from the Snowmass Balloon Festival on Saturday, Sept. 12, 2020, in Snowmass Village. (Photo by Austin Colbert/The Aspen Times) Austin Colbert/The Aspen Times Buy Photo
Photos from the Snowmass Balloon Festival on Saturday, Sept. 12, 2020, in Snowmass Village. (Photo by Austin Colbert/The Aspen Times) Austin Colbert/The Aspen Times Buy Photo
Mother Nature had quiet the rebound Saturday morning for the 45th annual Snowmass Balloon Festival.
Bluebird skies, a slight chill in the air and barely a breeze greeted the pilots as they took off from Town Park to soar over Snowmass Village. After Friday’s liftoff was canceled because of low clouds and winds, Saturday could not have been any more different.
Hundreds of people lined Brush Creek Road and surrounded the golf course as balloons started taking off just as the sun came over Sky Mountain and floated for hours above the valley.
There is another liftoff Sunday morning, and reservations to park on Brush Creek Road are full. But onlookers can find spots around the town park but just cannot go onto the field this year.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Aspen and Snowmass Village make the Aspen Times’ work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.