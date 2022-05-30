 Photos: Aspen remembers the fallen during Memorial Day observance | AspenTimes.com
YOUR AD HERE »

Photos: Aspen remembers the fallen during Memorial Day observance

News News |

Rick Carroll
  

Dozens of attendees gathered in the Aspen fire station for a Memorial Day ceremony on Monday, May 30, 2022.
Kaya Williams/The Aspen Times
Local Boy Scouts conduct a memorial flag folding ceremony at the Aspen fire station during a Memorial Day ceremony on Monday, May 30, 2022.
Kaya Williams/The Aspen Times
Bad weather prompted Monday’s Memorial Day observance in Aspen to be relocated from the Veterans Memorial at the Pitkin County Courthouse to the fire station downtown, where Boy Scouts ceremoniously folded the flag before a standing-room-only crowd.
Rick Carroll/The Aspen Times
Retired Lt. Col. Dick Merritt stands at the podium saluting the American flag during Monday’s Memorial Day observance at the fire station in downtown Aspen. Merritt and Dan Glidden (near right) have been instrumental in local veterans affairs, while Richard Sundeen (near left) has traditionally played taps at Memorial and Veterans day observances in Aspen. Rick Carroll/The Aspen Times

Support Local Journalism

Support Local Journalism

Readers around Aspen and Snowmass Village make the Aspen Times’ work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.

Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.

Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.

 
Local

Theatre Aspen announces casts for mainstage summer musicals

Theatre Aspen announced the casts for both “Gypsy: A Musical Fable” (running June 27-July 23) and “Jersey Boys: The Story of Frankie Valli and the Four Seasons” (running Aug. 1-Aug. 23) on Tuesday in conjunction with the launch of single ticket sales.

See more