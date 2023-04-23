Photos: Aspen Mountain closing day brings end to 2022-23 ski season

Partygoers enjoy the closing day festivities on Sunday, April 23, 2023, on Aspen Mountain. Ajax's closing officially brings an end to Aspen's 2022-23 ski season.

The ski and snowboard season officially ended on Sunday with closing day on Aspen Mountain.

The last of the four Aspen Snowmass mountains to close, Ajax already had its season extended by a week and had some of the best closing day snow conditions in recent memory. As is tradition, partygoers took to the Sundeck for the winter’s final sendoff.

Welcome to the offseason, Aspen.

Photos by Austin Colbert for The Aspen Times.

DJ Naka G, front, and DJ Trizz lead the closing day festivities on Sunday on Aspen Mountain.

Partygoers — and Baby Yoda — enjoy the closing day festivities on Sunday.

The sign reads “The End” as people get off the gondola for the closing day festivities on Sunday on Aspen Mountain. Ajax’s closing officially brings an end to Aspen’s 2022-23 ski season.

A partygoer enjoys the closing day festivities on Aspen Mountain.

A partygoer enjoys the closing day festivities on Aspen Mountain.

Smoke — and fire — add to the scene during the closing day festivities on Sunday.

Snowboarders head down after the closing day festivities on Aspen Mountain.

Skiers and snowboarders head down after the closing day festivities on Aspen Mountain.

People take the Silver Queen Gondola to the top for the closing day festivities on Sunday on Aspen Mountain. Ajax’s closing officially brings an end to Aspen’s 2022-23 ski season.

Zaugg, one of the patrol dogs, has fun rolling around in the snow following the closing day festivities on Sunday on Aspen Mountain. Ajax’s closing officially brings an end to Aspen’s 2022-23 ski season.

acolbert@aspentimes.com