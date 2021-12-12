Photos: Aspen Junior Hockey’s Colorado Avalanche alumni hockey game
Aspen Junior Hockey hosted former members of the National Hockey League’s Colorado Avalanche on Saturday for a skills clinic and charity hockey game inside Aspen’s Lewis Ice Arena. The game was part of AJH’s annual Stirling Cup, its largest fundraising event.
Photos by Austin Colbert for The Aspen Times.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Aspen and Snowmass Village make the Aspen Times’ work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User
Photos: Aspen Junior Hockey’s Colorado Avalanche alumni hockey game
Aspen Junior Hockey hosted former members of the National Hockey League’s Colorado Avalanche on Saturday for a skills clinic and charity hockey game inside Aspen’s Lewis Ice Arena. The game was part of AJH’s annual Stirling Cup, its largest fundraising event.