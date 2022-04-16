Photos: Aspen Indigenous Foundation Shining Mountains Easter powwow
The Aspen Indigenous Foundation hosted the Shining Mountains Easter Powwow on Saturday inside the big gymnasium at Aspen High School.
A second day of authentic Native American performances, crafts and food is scheduled to go from 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday. General admission is $10; students, seniors and veterans are $5; and children 12 and under get in free.
All are welcome and encouraged not only to watch but to participate in the programming.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Aspen and Snowmass Village make the Aspen Times’ work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.
Photos: Aspen Indigenous Foundation Shining Mountains Easter powwow
The Aspen Indigenous Foundation hosted the Shining Mountains Easter Powwow on Saturday inside the big gymnasium at Aspen High School.