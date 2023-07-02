Photos: Aspen Ideas Festival comes to a close after 10 days of discussion, reflection

The Aspen Ideas Festival sign is seen on the Aspen Institute campus on Sunday, June 25, 2023, in Aspen.

Austin Colbert/The Aspen Times

The Aspen Ideas Festival came to an end on Friday with the closing session inside the Greenwald Pavilion on the Aspen Meadows campus.

The festival began June 21 with the health portion, highlighted by appearances from Chelsea Clinton and Anthony Fauci, before transitioning to the main Ideas sessions a few days later. Thomas Friedman, a longtime foreign affairs columnist for The New York Times, gave the final talk on Friday afternoon.

Below are select photos from this year’s event. All photos by Austin Colbert for The Aspen Times.

David Adjaye, a Ghanaian-British architect and founder and principal of Adjaye Associates, talks during the closing session of Aspen Ideas Festival on Friday, June 30, 2023, inside the Greenwald Pavilion in Aspen. Austin Colbert/The Aspen Times

Jason Crow, who represents Colorado’s 6th congressional district in the U.S. House of Representatives, talks during an Aspen Ideas Festival session on Thursday, June 29, 2023, in Aspen. Austin Colbert/The Aspen Times

Brian Greene, a professor of physics and mathematics at Columbia University, talks on Tuesday, June 27, 2023, about quantum mechanics as part of the Aspen Ideas Festival inside the Benedict Music Tent. Austin Colbert/The Aspen Times

Thomas Friedman, a longtime foreign affairs columnist for The New York Times, talks during the closing session of the Aspen Ideas Festival on Friday, June 30, 2023, inside the Greenwald Pavilion in Aspen Austin Colbert/The Aspen Times

Tennis icon Chris Evert, right, discusses her cancer journey with journalist Katie Couric during an Aspen Ideas Festival session on Thursday, June 29, 2023, on the Aspen Institute campus. Evert, an 18-time Grand Slam winner who has long called Aspen a part-time home, was diagnosed with ovarian cancer in 2021 but is now cancer-free. Her sister, Jeanne Evert, died in 2020 from ovarian cancer. Austin Colbert/The Aspen Times

Journalist and writer Spencer Bailey takes part in the closing session of the Aspen Ideas Festival on Friday, June 30, 2023, in Aspen. Bailey wrote the book, “Alchemy: The Material World of David Adjaye” with Adjaye also present at the session. (Austin Colbert/The Aspen Times) Austin Colbert/The Aspen Times

Baratunde Thurston leads the closing session of Aspen Ideas Festival on Friday, June 30, 2023, with architect David Adjaye and writer Spencer Bailey inside the Greenwald Pavilion. (Austin Colbert/The Aspen Times) Austin Colbert/The Aspen Times

A cyclist rides in front of the Aspen Ideas Festival sign on Friday, June 30, 2023, at Aspen Meadows. (Austin Colbert/The Aspen Times) Austin Colbert/The Aspen Times

Alexis Nikole, who is better known as the “Black Forager,” leads an Aspen Ideas Festival workshop on Thursday, June 29, 2023, in Aspen. Austin Colbert/The Aspen Times

Jenna Bush Hager, co-host of NBC’s Today, leads a discussion with actor Rainn Wilson, who is best known for playing Dwight Schrute on “The Office,” on Monday, June 26, 2023, in an Aspen Ideas Festival session titled “In search of a soul boom” inside the Hotel Jerome. (Austin Colbert/The Aspen Times) Austin Colbert/The Aspen Times

Walter Isaacson, the former Aspen Institute president and CEO who is now a history professor at Tulane University, leads an Aspen Ideas Festival session on Tuesday, June 27, 2023, alongside singer-songwriter Lyle Lovett and historian and author Jon Meacham inside the Benedict Music Tent. (Austin Colbert/The Aspen Times) Austin Colbert/The Aspen Times

Journalist Katie Couric, left, talks with Scottish actor Brian Cox, of HBO’s “Succession” fame, during the Aspen Ideas Festival on Tuesday, June 27, 2023, inside the Benedict Music Tent. Austin Colbert/The Aspen Times

NBC news anchor Lester Holt, left, chats with former U.S. Rep. Liz Cheney, daughter of former Vice President Dick Cheney, during an Aspen Ideas Festival session on Tuesday, June 27, 2023, inside the Benedict Music Tent in Aspen. Austin Colbert/The Aspen Times

Journalist Katie Couric, left, listens to Almar Latour, CEO of Dow Jones and publisher of The Wall Street Journal, talk on Tuesday, June 27, 2023, about the Russian imprisonment of WSJ reporter Evan Gershkovich as part of the Aspen Ideas Festival inside the Benedict Music Tent. Austin Colbert/The Aspen Times

Baratunde Thurston leads a discussion with Ryan Gellert, CEO of Patagonia, during a session of the Aspen Ideas Festival on Sunday, June 25, 2023, inside Paepcke Auditorium in Aspen. Austin Colbert/The Aspen Times

Ryan Gellert, CEO of Patagonia, talks during a session of the Aspen Ideas Festival on Sunday, June 25, 2023, inside Paepcke Auditorium in Aspen. Austin Colbert/The Aspen Times

Led by Denver-born artist Chris Erickson, people help paint the pavement in front of the Wheeler Opera House on Sunday, June 25, 2023, as part of a joint project between the city of Aspen and the Aspen Ideas Festival. Taking inspiration from famed architect and artist Herbert Bayer, whose influence is still greatly felt here in the Roaring Fork Valley, Erickson writes that this mural is meant “to celebrate the idea of community. In this design, the intense vibrant color is reflective of the unique personalities that reside in Aspen.” Erickson was also the artist behind the “melting gondola” sculpture that was displayed at the top of Aspen Mountain. (Austin Colbert/The Aspen Times) Austin Colbert/The Aspen Times

Aspen Ideas Festival signage on the Aspen Institute campus on Sunday, June 25, 2023, in Aspen. (Austin Colbert/The Aspen Times) Austin Colbert/The Aspen Times