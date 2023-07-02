Photos: Aspen Ideas Festival comes to a close after 10 days of discussion, reflection
The Aspen Ideas Festival came to an end on Friday with the closing session inside the Greenwald Pavilion on the Aspen Meadows campus.
The festival began June 21 with the health portion, highlighted by appearances from Chelsea Clinton and Anthony Fauci, before transitioning to the main Ideas sessions a few days later. Thomas Friedman, a longtime foreign affairs columnist for The New York Times, gave the final talk on Friday afternoon.
Below are select photos from this year’s event. All photos by Austin Colbert for The Aspen Times.
Local Folklórico students travel to Cuba to perform in Fiesta Del Fuego
Travel is the best way to learn about, and experience, other cultures, and from July 3-9, 14 local dancers from Aspen Santa Fe Ballet’s (ASFB) Folklórico perform in Santiago de Cuba at the 42nd annual Fiesta Del Fuego.