Photos: Aspen High School’s 2021 Graduation Ceremony
Saturday morning, the roughly 125 students to make up the Aspen High School class of 2021 outlasted the pandemic to get their diplomas.
The graduates first sat through the commencement ceremony with family and friends at the field on the Aspen School District campus, then made their way to the Tiehack lift at Buttermilk resort for a ride to the top.
Congrats, grads and parents.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Aspen and Snowmass Village make the Aspen Times’ work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User
Aspen High graduates venture forth after proving resiliency during difficult year
Like any graduation ceremony, there was plenty to cheer about Saturday morning when the AHS Class of 2021 was honored. There was the typical affair, such as recognizing the teachers who are retiring and celebrating a significant milestone in the students’ lives, but it also included an element no other recent graduating class had, for better or worse.