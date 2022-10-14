Photos: Aspen High School football comes up short in homecoming loss to Rifle

The Aspen High School football team hosted Rifle on Friday night for homecoming, losing 43-7 on the AHS turf.
Already leading 15-0 late in the second quarter, Rifle quarterback Logan Gross took a QB option up the heart of the defense for a 90-yard touchdown run that seemed to put the game out of reach. Rifle lead 29-0 at halftime, with Aspen’s only points coming with just under six minutes to play and the running clock going.
With the win, Rifle improved to 3-4 overall and 1-2 in league play. Aspen fell to 2-5 overall and 1-2 in league play.
The Skiers only have two more games remaining in the regular season, and they come against the top two teams in the league. Next week, AHS travels to Moffat County before closing out the season on Oct. 28 with a home game against Basalt.
The Longhorns improved to 7-0 on Friday night with a 34-20 win at Moffat, a victory that likely secures the league title for Basalt with only Coal Ridge and Aspen remaining on the schedule.