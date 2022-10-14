Photos: Aspen High School football comes up short in homecoming loss to Rifle

Rifle High School quarterback Logan Gross lunges across the goal line for a touchdown against Aspen on Friday, Oct. 14, 2022, on the AHS turf. The Bears rolled to the 43-7 victory.

The Aspen High School football team hosted Rifle on Friday night for homecoming, losing 43-7 on the AHS turf.

Already leading 15-0 late in the second quarter, Rifle quarterback Logan Gross took a QB option up the heart of the defense for a 90-yard touchdown run that seemed to put the game out of reach. Rifle lead 29-0 at halftime, with Aspen’s only points coming with just under six minutes to play and the running clock going.

With the win, Rifle improved to 3-4 overall and 1-2 in league play. Aspen fell to 2-5 overall and 1-2 in league play.

The Skiers only have two more games remaining in the regular season, and they come against the top two teams in the league. Next week, AHS travels to Moffat County before closing out the season on Oct. 28 with a home game against Basalt.

The Longhorns improved to 7-0 on Friday night with a 34-20 win at Moffat, a victory that likely secures the league title for Basalt with only Coal Ridge and Aspen remaining on the schedule.





Aspen High School’s Nate Thomas carries the ball against Rifle on Friday, Oct. 14, 2022, on the AHS turf.

Aspen High School’s Tanner Benson throws the ball against Rifle on Friday, Oct. 14, 2022, on the AHS turf.

Rifle’s Isaac Valencia carries the ball against Aspen on Friday, Oct. 14, 2022, on the AHS turf.

Rifle’s Sterling Cook defends a pass against Aspen on Friday, Oct. 14, 2022, on the AHS turf.

The Aspen High School football team plays Rifle on Friday, Oct. 14, 2022, on the AHS turf.

The Aspen High School football team plays Rifle on Friday, Oct. 14, 2022, on the AHS turf.

Rifle’s Logan Gross carries the ball against Aspen on Friday, Oct. 14, 2022, on the AHS turf.

Rifle’s Isaac Valencia carries the ball against Aspen on Friday, Oct. 14, 2022, on the AHS turf.

Members of the Aspen High School homecoming court drive in front of the AHS student section during halftime of the football game against Rifle on Friday, Oct. 14, 2022, at the AHS stadium.

The Aspen High School dance team performs under the new lights during halftime of the Skiers’ football game against Rifle on Friday, Oct. 14, 2022, on the AHS turf.

The Aspen High School dance team performs during halftime of the Skiers’ football game against Rifle on Friday, Oct. 14, 2022, on the AHS turf.

Members of the Aspen High School homecoming court drive in front of the AHS student section during halftime of the football game against Rifle on Friday, Oct. 14, 2022, at the AHS stadium.

Members of the Aspen High School homecoming court drive in front of the AHS student section during halftime of the football game against Rifle on Friday, Oct. 14, 2022, at the AHS stadium.

