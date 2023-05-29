Photos: Aspen gathers to remember, give thanks to fallen on Memorial Day
Dozens gathered on Monday for the annual Memorial Day remembrance ceremony at Veterans Memorial Park in Aspen. As he has for years, retired Marine Lt. Col. Dick Merritt led the event, part of the federal holiday meant to honor U.S. military personnel who died while serving.
All pictures by Austin Colbert for The Aspen Times.
Local
