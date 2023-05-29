Photos: Aspen gathers to remember, give thanks to fallen on Memorial Day

The Roaring Fork Color Guard retires the colors at the conclusion of a Memorial Day ceremony on Monday, May 29, 2023, at Veterans Memorial Park in Aspen.

Dozens gathered on Monday for the annual Memorial Day remembrance ceremony at Veterans Memorial Park in Aspen. As he has for years, retired Marine Lt. Col. Dick Merritt led the event, part of the federal holiday meant to honor U.S. military personnel who died while serving.

Dan Glidden, left, listens to his daughter, Isabelle Glidden, say a few words of remembrance and thanks during a Memorial Day ceremony on Monday at Veterans Memorial Park in Aspen.

Lt. Col. Dick Merritt, right, says a few words during a Memorial Day ceremony on Monday in Aspen.

Sheldon Gentry, right, talks to the crowd as Dan Glidden listens during a Memorial Day ceremony on Monday at Veterans Memorial Park in Aspen. Gentry is the grandson of Lt. Col. Dick Merritt and for his Eagle Scout project recently created a memorial plaque with 15 names of the Roaring Fork Valley’s fallen soldiers who made the ultimate sacrifice in conflicts ranging from World War I until today.

People gather at Veterans Memorial Park for a Memorial Day ceremony on Monday in Aspen.

Dozens of people, including many former and current military members, gather at Veterans Memorial Park for a Memorial Day ceremony on Monday in Aspen.

Lt. Col. Dick Merritt, sitting at right, waves to the crowd after receiving special recognition for his many years of service during a Memorial Day ceremony on Monday at Veterans Memorial Park in Aspen.

The American flag is seen as people gather for a Memorial Day ceremony on Monday in Aspen.

Lt. Col. Dick Merritt listens during a Memorial Day ceremony on Monday in Aspen.

People gather at Veterans Memorial Park for a Memorial Day ceremony on Monday in Aspen.

Jim Ward, right, talks to the crowd while Dan Glidden puts a hand on his shoulder during a Memorial Day ceremony on Monday at Veterans Memorial Park in Aspen.

Richard Sundeen plays taps on his trumpet at Veterans Memorial Park on Monday in Aspen.

Pitkin County Sheriff Michael Buglione, center, talks to Dan Glidden, right, and members of his family following a Memorial Day ceremony on Monday at Veterans Memorial Park in Aspen.

