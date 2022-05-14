Photos: Aspen Democrats rally in support of women’s rights
The Pitkin County Democratic Party hosted a rally on Saturday afternoon in Aspen’s Paepcke Park in support of women’s reproductive rights. The event was in response to the leak of Supreme Court Justice Samuel Alito’s draft decision on Roe v. Wade, which could potentially take away a woman’s right to an abortion at the federal level.
The organization said the event was “in support of a woman’s constitutional right to make her own reproductive health decision without a Republican in her uterus.”
The speakers included the Pitkin County Democrats’ own Howard and Betty Wallach, as well as current Aspen City Councilwoman Rachel Richards. Numerous women also took to the stage to share their stories and feelings when the microphone was opened up to the audience.
Next on the schedule for the Pitkin County Democrats is a town hall session at the Aspen Public Library on Monday from 5 to 6 p.m. with Colorado State House of Representatives District 57 Democratic candidates Elizabeth Velasco and Cole Buerger. The two candidates are seeking to run against District 57 incumbent Perry Will, a Republican from New Castle.
The entire Roaring Fork Valley, including Aspen and Basalt, will be part of District 57 next year as part of recent redistricting.
Monday’s event is not a debate, and will largely be Howard Wallach asking questions to the two candidates.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Aspen and Snowmass Village make the Aspen Times’ work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.
Officials search for man believed missing in Colorado River
The search continues for a man who is believed to be missing after he jumped in the Colorado River near Rifle early Friday morning.