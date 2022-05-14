Photos: Aspen Democrats rally in support of women’s rights

A woman wearing a "my body, my choice" sign listens to the speakers during a pro-women's rights rally put on by the Pitkin County Democrats on Saturday, May 14, 2022, at Paepcke Park in Aspen.

The Pitkin County Democratic Party hosted a rally on Saturday afternoon in Aspen’s Paepcke Park in support of women’s reproductive rights. The event was in response to the leak of Supreme Court Justice Samuel Alito’s draft decision on Roe v. Wade, which could potentially take away a woman’s right to an abortion at the federal level.

The organization said the event was “in support of a woman’s constitutional right to make her own reproductive health decision without a Republican in her uterus.”

The speakers included the Pitkin County Democrats’ own Howard and Betty Wallach, as well as current Aspen City Councilwoman Rachel Richards. Numerous women also took to the stage to share their stories and feelings when the microphone was opened up to the audience.

Next on the schedule for the Pitkin County Democrats is a town hall session at the Aspen Public Library on Monday from 5 to 6 p.m. with Colorado State House of Representatives District 57 Democratic candidates Elizabeth Velasco and Cole Buerger. The two candidates are seeking to run against District 57 incumbent Perry Will, a Republican from New Castle.

The entire Roaring Fork Valley, including Aspen and Basalt, will be part of District 57 next year as part of recent redistricting.





Monday’s event is not a debate, and will largely be Howard Wallach asking questions to the two candidates.

Howard Wallach of the Pitkin County Democrats talks during a rally on Saturday, May 14, 2022, at Paepcke Park in Aspen.

Josie Brands, who was among a group of middle school students raising money for the Jackson Women's Health Organization, an abortion clinic in Mississippi, accepts a donation during a pro-women's rights rally on Saturday, May 14, 2022, at Paepcke Park in Aspen.

People gather to take a photo with their signs after a pro-women's rights rally put on by the Pitkin County Democrats on Saturday, May 14, 2022, at Paepcke Park in Aspen.

Aspen city councilwoman Rachel Richards talks during a pro-women's rights rally on Saturday, May 14, 2022, at Paepcke Park in Aspen.

People gather to listen to the speakers during a pro-women's rights rally put on by the Pitkin County Democrats on Saturday, May 14, 2022, at Paepcke Park in Aspen.

Eleanor Carroll, right, and Josie Brands were among a group of local middle school students raising money for the Jackson Women's Health Organization, an abortion clinic in Mississippi, during a pro-women's rights rally on Saturday, May 14, 2022, at Paepcke Park in Aspen.

Betty Wallach of the Pitkin County Democrats talks during a rally on Saturday, May 14, 2022, at Paepcke Park in Aspen.

A sign for the Pitkin County Democrats was on display during a pro-women's rights rally on Saturday, May 14, 2022, at Paepcke Park in Aspen.

Eleanor Carroll was among a group of middle school students raising money for the Jackson Women's Health Organization, an abortion clinic in Mississippi, during a pro-women's rights rally on Saturday, May 14, 2022, at Paepcke Park in Aspen.

