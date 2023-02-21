Photos and results: Ski for the Pass returns to benefit Independence Pass Foundation

Carbondale's Kara LaPoint, center, leads a charge toward the finish line of the 11th annual Ski for the Pass on Sunday, Feb. 19, 2023, on Independence Pass. The Nordic race started at the winter closure gate and ended at the Lincoln Creek turnoff. The race is a benefit for the Independence Pass Foundation.

Austin Colbert/The Aspen Times

The Ute Mountaineer’s annual Ski for the Pass returned on Sunday with its Nordic race up Independence Pass. The 7-kilometer classic ski race began at the winter closure gate just outside of Aspen and finished at the Lincoln Creek turnoff up the pass. The race is part of the Aspen Cup Nordic Series and is a benefit for the Independence Pass Foundation.

Below are the top-10 finishers for both men and women.

Men (place-name-city-age-time)

1. Morgan Boyles, Aspen, 33 — 39:09

2. David Rasmussen, Carbondale, 43 — 39:14

3. Colin Osborne, Carbondale, 34 — 40:30

4. Andre Wille, Basalt, 61 — 40:34

5. Jason Anderson, Basalt, 42 — 40:46

6. Michael Shea, Aspen, 40 — 41:41

7. Russell Reed, Carbondale, 13 — 42:43

8. Andrew Dube, Snowmass, 13 — 43:53

9. Austin Weiss, Aspen, 59 — 43:56

10. Peter Voorhees, Snowmass, 55 — 45:01

Basalt’s Jason Anderson competes in the annual Ski for the Pass Nordic race on Sunday, Feb. 19, 2023, on Independence Pass near Aspen.

Austin Colbert/The Aspen Times

Women (place-name-city-age-time)

1. Nika Meyers, Aspen, 33 — 41:56

2. Phebe Meyers, Aspen, 33 — 42:29

3. Michaela Kenny, Snowmass, 18 — 43:37

4. Kara LaPoint, Carbondale, 36 — 43:42

5. Camilla Locker, Aspen, 39 — 46:48

6. Kaya Williams, Aspen, 24 — 47:52

7. Anda Rojs Smalls, Aspen, 52 — 50:48

8. Rebecca Weiss, Aspen, 54 — 51:16

9. Helen Carlsen, Basalt, 62 — 51:20

10. Laura Paulus, Aspen, 35 — 56:12

Snowmass Village’s Michaela Kenny competes in the annual Ski for the Pass Nordic race on Sunday, Feb. 19, 2023, on Independence Pass near Aspen.

Austin Colbert/The Aspen Times

Carbondale’s Russell Reed competes in the annual Ski for the Pass Nordic race on Sunday, Feb. 19, 2023, on Independence Pass near Aspen.

Austin Colbert/The Aspen Times

Aspen’s Laura Paulus competes in the annual Ski for the Pass Nordic race on Sunday, Feb. 19, 2023, on Independence Pass near Aspen.

Austin Colbert/The Aspen Times

Carbondale’s Colin Osborne competes in the annual Ski for the Pass Nordic race on Sunday, Feb. 19, 2023, on Independence Pass near Aspen.

Austin Colbert/The Aspen Times

Aspen’s Michael Shea competes in the annual Ski for the Pass Nordic race on Sunday, Feb. 19, 2023, on Independence Pass near Aspen.

Austin Colbert/The Aspen Times

Aspen’s Camilla Locker competes in the annual Ski for the Pass Nordic race on Sunday, Feb. 19, 2023, on Independence Pass near Aspen.

Austin Colbert/The Aspen Times

Aspen’s Morgan Boyles, the race winner, competes in the annual Ski for the Pass Nordic race on Sunday, Feb. 19, 2023, on Independence Pass near Aspen.

Austin Colbert/The Aspen Times

Basalt’s Andre Wille competes in the annual Ski for the Pass Nordic race on Sunday, Feb. 19, 2023, on Independence Pass near Aspen.

Austin Colbert/The Aspen Times

Skiers charge toward the finish line of the Ski for the Pass on Sunday, Feb. 19, 2023, on Independence Pass.

Austin Colbert/The Aspen Times

Aspen’s Phebe Meyers reacts after finishing the annual Ski for the Pass Nordic race on Sunday, Feb. 19, 2023, on Independence Pass near Aspen.

Austin Colbert/The Aspen Times

Racers hug after the annual Ski for the Pass Nordic race on Sunday, Feb. 19, 2023, on Independence Pass.

Austin Colbert/The Aspen Times

Aspen’s Nika Meyers reacts after finishing the annual Ski for the Pass Nordic race on Sunday, Feb. 19, 2023, on Independence Pass near Aspen.

Austin Colbert/The Aspen Times

Racers relax after finishing the annual Ski for the Pass Nordic race on Sunday, Feb. 19, 2023, on Independence Pass near Aspen.

Austin Colbert/The Aspen Times

Chris Peterson, a racer and event organizer, talks after the annual Ski for the Pass Nordic race on Sunday, Feb. 19, 2023, on Independence Pass near Aspen.

Austin Colbert/The Aspen Times

A young skier enjoys a snack after the annual Ski for the Pass Nordic race on Sunday, Feb. 19, 2023, on Independence Pass near Aspen.

Austin Colbert/The Aspen Times

Members of the Aspen Valley Ski and Snowboard Club pose for a picture after the annual Ski for the Pass Nordic race on Sunday, Feb. 19, 2023, on Independence Pass near Aspen.

Austin Colbert/The Aspen Times

Racers hug after the annual Ski for the Pass Nordic race on Sunday, Feb. 19, 2023, on Independence Pass.

Austin Colbert/The Aspen Times

acolbert@aspentimes.com