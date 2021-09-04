 Photo Slideshow: JAS Labor Day Experience Day 2 with Larkin Poe, Sheryl Crow and Eric Church | AspenTimes.com
YOUR AD HERE »

Photo Slideshow: JAS Labor Day Experience Day 2 with Larkin Poe, Sheryl Crow and Eric Church

News News |

Photos by Kelsey Brunner
The Aspen Times
Saturday’s Jazz Aspen Snowmass Labor Day Experience kicked off with Larkin Poe followed by Sheryl Crow and headlined by Eric Church in Snowmass Village on Saturday, Sept. 4, 2021. (Kelsey Brunner/The Aspen Times)
Saturday’s Jazz Aspen Snowmass Labor Day Experience kicked off with Larkin Poe followed by Sheryl Crow and headlined by Eric Church in Snowmass Village on Saturday, Sept. 4, 2021. (Kelsey Brunner/The Aspen Times)
Sheryl Crow sings some of her fan’s favorite songs at the JAS Labor Day Experience in Snowmass Village on Saturday, Sept. 4, 2021. (Kelsey Brunner/The Aspen Times)
Sheryl Crow sings some of her fan’s favorite songs at the JAS Labor Day Experience in Snowmass Village on Saturday, Sept. 4, 2021. (Kelsey Brunner/The Aspen Times)
Sheryl Crow sings some of her fan’s favorite songs at the JAS Labor Day Experience in Snowmass Village on Saturday, Sept. 4, 2021. (Kelsey Brunner/The Aspen Times)
Sheryl Crow sings some of her fan’s favorite songs at the JAS Labor Day Experience in Snowmass Village on Saturday, Sept. 4, 2021. (Kelsey Brunner/The Aspen Times)
Sheryl Crow sings some of her fan’s favorite songs at the JAS Labor Day Experience in Snowmass Village on Saturday, Sept. 4, 2021. (Kelsey Brunner/The Aspen Times)
A child sits in the grass of the JAS Labor Day Experience venue in Snowmass Village on Saturday, Sept. 4, 2021. (Kelsey Brunner/The Aspen Times)
Larkin Poe’s lead singer and electric guitarist Rebecca Lovell jams out at the Saturday night JAS Labor Day Experience concerts in Snowmass Village on Saturday, Sept. 4, 2021. (Kelsey Brunner/The Aspen Times)
Sisters Rebecca, left, and Megan Lovell of American roots rock band Larkin Poe open Saturday’s JAS Labor Day Experience concerts in Snowmass Village on Sept. 4, 2021. (Kelsey Brunner/The Aspen Times)
Sisters Rebecca, left, and Megan Lovell of American roots rock band Larkin Poe open Saturday’s JAS Labor Day Experience concerts in Snowmass Village on Sept. 4, 2021. (Kelsey Brunner/The Aspen Times)
Larkin Poe’s lead singer and electric guitarist Rebecca Lovell jams out at the Saturday night JAS Labor Day Experience concerts in Snowmass Village on Saturday, Sept. 4, 2021. (Kelsey Brunner/The Aspen Times)
Hadley Peck listens to Saturday’s Jazz Aspen Snowmass Labor Day Experience while perched on the shoulders of dad Lucas Peck in Snowmass Village on Saturday, Sept. 4, 2021. (Kelsey Brunner/The Aspen Times)
Larkin Poe’s lead singer and electric guitarist Rebecca Lovell jams out at the Saturday night JAS Labor Day Experience concerts in Snowmass Village on Saturday, Sept. 4, 2021. (Kelsey Brunner/The Aspen Times)
Larkin Poe’s Megan Lovell performs a solo on her lap steel guitar on stage at the JAS Labor Day Experience on Saturday, Sept. 4, 2021. (Kelsey Brunner/The Aspen Times)
“Horseshoe Johnny” holds up his handmade guitar to show Sheryl Crow during the JAS Labor Day Experience concerts on Saturday, Sept. 4, 2021. Johnny made the guitar for Sheryl Crow and started working on it before the pandemic. He explained that he wanted to try to get it to her during the show. (Kelsey Brunner/The Aspen Times)
Saturday’s Jazz Aspen Snowmass Labor Day Experience kicked off with Larkin Poe followed by Sheryl Crow and headlined by Eric Church in Snowmass Village on Saturday, Sept. 4, 2021. (Kelsey Brunner/The Aspen Times)
Saturday’s Jazz Aspen Snowmass Labor Day Experience kicked off with Larkin Poe followed by Sheryl Crow and headlined by Eric Church in Snowmass Village on Saturday, Sept. 4, 2021. (Kelsey Brunner/The Aspen Times)
Hula hoopers play alongside the JAS Labor Day Experience stage during the Saturday concerts on Sept. 4, 2021. (Kelsey Brunner/The Aspen Times)
Local couple Eddie Schrader and Jennifer Geering enjoy the music at Saturday’s JAS Labor Day Experience concerts on Sept. 4, 2021. (Kelsey Brunner/The Aspen Times)
American roots rock band Larkin Poe opens Saturday’s JAS Labor Day Experience concerts in Snowmass Village on Sept. 4, 2021. (Kelsey Brunner/The Aspen Times)
A crowd cheers for Larkin Poe during the opening set of Saturday’s JAS Labor Day Experience on Sept. 4, 2021. (Kelsey Brunner/The Aspen Times)
Larkin Poe’s lead singer and electric guitarist Rebecca Lovell opens the Saturday night JAS Labor Day Experience concerts in Snowmass Village on Saturday, Sept. 4, 2021. (Kelsey Brunner/The Aspen Times)

Support Local Journalism

Support Local Journalism

Readers around Aspen and Snowmass Village make the Aspen Times’ work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.

Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.

Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.

 

Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.

User Legend: iconModerator iconTrusted User

Local
See more