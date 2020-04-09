 Photo Essay: An historic snapshot of Aspen and the first month of the COVID-19 crisis | AspenTimes.com

Photo Essay: An historic snapshot of Aspen and the first month of the COVID-19 crisis

News News | April 9, 2020

Photo essay by Kelsey Brunner
For the Aspen Times Weekly

The past month has upended daily life in Aspen and the Roaring Fork Valley, as the novel coronavirus pandemic hit the U.S. and Colorado. The way we work, play, socialize, spend family time. What we wear, how we walk on the street, how we shop, where we eat and drink. It’s all changed since this time in March.

It’s hard to believe it’s only been a month since the first positive test for the novel coronavirus in Aspen. Photographer Kelsey Brunner has been on the ground every day since then, documenting seismic and surreal changes, as crowded après-ski scenes gave way to an empty downtown, as the lifts stopped spinning and the mountains filled with social-distancing uphillers, as social life moved online, as health officials and doctors treated the sick and — disrupted as it may be — as life went on in our perseverant mountain community.

In this photo essay, Brunner offers a historic snapshot of the month that COVID-19 changed Aspen.

