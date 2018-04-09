Petitions for Pitkin County offices now available

Monday marked the first day candidates running for Pitkin County offices were able to pick up petitions that will allow them to appear on primary and November election ballots.

Candidates have until 4:30 p.m. on April 20 to collect 100 signatures of registered Pitkin County voters and turn them back into the Clerk's Office so their names can appear on the ballot, said Pitkin County Clerk Janice Vos Caudill.

So far, just two of the open five races will be contested in November, she said.

Pitkin County Sheriff Joe DiSalvo — running for this third term — will be challenged by longtime Aspen police officer Walter Chi. Both men have already filed paperwork to enter the race, Vos Caudill said.

The other contested race will be for Pitkin County Assessor, where longtime assessor Tom Isaac is retiring. Former Aspen Mayor Mick Ireland — also a former member of the Pitkin County board of commissioners — and current assessor's office employee Deb Bamesberger have filed paperwork and will square off in that race, Vos Caudill said.

Uncontested races include two seats on the Board of County Commissioners and the clerk's job.

So far, only incumbent Commissioner Patti Clapper has filed to run again for the District 1 seat, she said. In District 2, where Commissioner Rachel Richards is term limited after serving three terms, Kelly McNicholas Kury has filed to run for that seat, Vos Caudill said.

As for Pitkin County Clerk, only Vos Caudill has filed paperwork to run for the office. If elected, she would serve her fourth term as clerk.

Pitkin County ballots are nonpartisan, though candidates can seek political party affiliation, Vos Caudill said. The top two vote-getters in the primary June 26 will appear on the general election ballot, she said.

The general election will occur Nov. 6.