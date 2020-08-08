Tweet all about it: Perfect weather for the crowds
Each week, we pick out our favorite and not-so-favorite tweets (at least those that are printable) about Aspen and display them on Sunday’s page A2.
“There’s hella people in downtown #Aspen” — @jadenjudrna
“Some times you just need to take a moment and reset! #colorado #aspen #mountainlife” — @dakota_mo
“Just rescued an injured Osprey from the highway and took it to a rehab facility. Good deed for the day! #Aspen” — @trippandgus
“Today we hiked to the very top of #LostManLake and just… wow. #Aspen #VisitColorado” — @emiliesobel
“Missing #Colorado too! Watching snowboarding and skiing videos online while it’s 90+ degree here. See you again soon #Aspen!” — @trainmilehigh
“Been in #Aspen a month and finally made it to the #MaroonBells!” — @shuichitake
“Aspen is always so beautiful. Perfect weather, perfect day. @AspenCO @TheAspenTimes #aspen #colorado #summet #bridge” — @chucksteelman
“@cityofaspen America’s largest Texan refugee camp. Established: Summer 2020 #Aspen” — @LoganG970
