Vice President Pence scheduled to leave Aspen area Monday

Vice President Mike Pence is scheduled to leave the Aspen area today following his holiday vacation.

Should Pence's group decide to fly out of Eagle County Regional Airport, motorists can expect delays on Highway 82 brought on by the vice-presidential motorcade.

Pence also could fly out of Aspen-Pitkin County Airport.

Estimated times for their departure are not public information, though flight restrictions remain in place over the Aspen area for portions of Monday, according to data from the Federal Aviation Administration.

Pence and his wife, Karen, arrived in the Aspen area Dec. 26. Prior to their arrival, they flew into the Eagle airport and took a motorcade west on Interstate 70 before riding Midland Avenue in Glenwood Springs to the 27th Street bridge.

The caravan subsequently took the near 40-mile drive up Highway 82 before arriving at a secluded residence off of Owl Creek Road outside of Snowmass Village.