Paul D. Mayer

Early Christmas morning Paul passed away peacefully while a beautiful snow fell from the heavens. He was surrounded with love and warmth from his family, friends, and amazing caregivers at Valley View Hospital in Glenwood Springs, Colorado.

Paul was born in Philadelphia, PA before moving to Livingston, NJ. Paul learned to ski on ice at Hunter Mountain, NY with his brothers and friends. He then joined his brother Harry to ski the champagne powder in Aspen, Colorado in the late 1970’s.

Paul started a fulfilling career in law enforcement with the City of Aspen. He went on to the Town of Snowmass Village police department and then the Town of Basalt police department. Paul considered working in Snowmass Village as the “hey-day” of his law enforcement career. He loved the laid back, close-knit community that he served in Snowmass Village in the 1980’s.

Since 1994 Paul owned and operated Basalt Security working as a Locksmith. Rescuing more than a few, he was always recognizable in his Carhart shorts (even in winter!), and his big and shiny Ford truck traveling up and down the valley. Paul loved skiing, boating, camping, road trips and riding his Harley with friends and Liz, the love of his life. Paul had the gift of gab, a gentle heart, and considered everyone he met a friend.

Most precious to Paul was his wife of 33 years, Elizabeth Mayer, Basalt, CO; two sons Andy (Ellie) Mayer, Aurora CO, and Hayden Mayer, Basalt, CO. Paul was preceded in death by his father Harry S. Mayer Jr., Livingston, NJ. He is also survived by his mother Sue Mayer, Siesta Key, FLA; aunt Marjorie Kokal, Hershey, PA; sister Linda Sue Green, Siesta Key, FLA; brothers Harry S. Mayer III (Jerri), Carbondale, CO, and Andy E. (Karen) Mayer, Farmingdale, NJ; nieces Melissa Mayer, Arvada, CO, and Pamela (Jon) Applegate, Highlands Ranch, CO; nephew Justin (Cortney) Mayer, Tinton, NJ; cousin Sam (Pam) Jacobs, Prescott AZ and many more beloved cousins, nieces and nephews.

In lieu of flowers please consider a donation in Paul’s memory to Mind Springs Health, Aspen, CO; A Way Out, Aspen, CO; or the Valley View Foundation, Glenwood Springs, CO.

A Celebration of Paul’s Life will be held at a later date.