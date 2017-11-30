Patrick Henry, Jr., known by everyone as "Rick", passed away on November 5th, 2017. He died peacefully at home, surrounded by his loved ones.

Rick and his family moved to Aspen from Des Moines, Iowa in 1948, and he called this valley home for the rest of his life.

As a junior ski racer, Rick's nickname was "The Flashy Crasher." A multi-sport athlete at Aspen High School, he graduated in 1961.

Following school, Rick taught skiing at Buttermilk, and also worked at The Prospector Lodge, owned by his father and stepmother. Later on, he was in the ski business, and owned The Winter Shop for several years.

He was preceded in death by his father Patrick Henry, mother Barbara Bohen Pfeifer, stepfather Friedl Pfeifer, and stepmother Ginny Horne Henry.

He is survived by his children, daughter Casady and son Phineas, brothers Fred Henry, Tony, Peter, and Chris Pfeifer, sisters Michele Pfeifer and Christina Martin, along with many nephews, nieces, great nephews, and great nieces.

Rick loved skiing on bluebird days. This season, make some turns for him on a sunny day, and think of Rick with a smile in your heart.

It was Rick's wish that no service be held.

In lieu of flowers, please consider making donations in memory of Rick to HomeCare & Hospice of the Valley, and to the Valley View Hospital Foundation, directed to the Calaway-Young Cancer Center.