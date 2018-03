Passover listings

The Aspen Jewish Congregation is holding a progressive, engaging Passover Seder for all ages today, 6 p.m. at the Viceroy Snowmass hotel. Space is limited, please RSVP at 970-925-8245

Aspen Jewish Congregation Passover Festival service, including Yizkor (memorial service), April 6, 8:30 a.m. at the Aspen Chapel. The service is followed by a free matzah brei breakfast.

Chabad Jewish Community Center Aspen is holding a number of services:

Today, 7:11 p.m.

Saturday, morning services at 10 a.m., second Seder after 8:10 p.m.

Sunday, 10 a.m.

Thursday, 7:17 p.m.

April 6, morning services 10 a.m., candle lighting at 7:18 p.m.

April 7, morning services 10 a.m., Passover ends 8:18 p.m.